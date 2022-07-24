What should GTA Online players do when the summer update drops?

GTA Online players should consider their priorities when July 26 arrives.

Rockstar will be revitalizing the entire game this summer. The Criminal Enterprises update will bring several upgrades to GTA Online. Players can run businesses in solo lobbies, earn bonuses on select missions and not worry about griefers all that much.

Of course, they should start thinking about what they're going to do. The summer update is only a few days away. With that in mind, this article will recommend a few activities.

On July 26, GTA Online players should get started on these summer activities

Get all the payout boosts for Criminal Careers

Once the update arrives, GTA Online players will receive an email on their phone. It will let them know that all four major careers will have "first-time payout boosts." Players will earn triple bonuses in the following categories:

Executives : Payout increase for Export Mixed Goods Sell Mission

: Payout increase for Export Mixed Goods Sell Mission Bikers : Speed increase for stock production

: Speed increase for stock production Gunrunners : Speed increase for research production

: Speed increase for research production Nightclub Owners: Payout increase in Business Battle Goods

All these rates will return to normal after players finish the first Sell Mission, respectively for each business. Even if one has already completed these activities before July 26, they will still be eligible for the bonuses.

GTA Online players will also make double the money for each Sell Mission, but only for the first time. There are four in total, one for each business. If the player runs any of these enterprises, they should collect those bonuses.

There is also a limited time offer for certain missions

CEOs, VIPs and MC Presidents should definitely take a look at this offer. Rockstar will double the rewards of the following missions:

Member Challenges

Clubhouse Contracts

Club Challenges

Motorcycle Club Work

Since players can now run their businesses in private sessions, these missions will be far easier to complete. There won't be any griefers that get in their way. Better yet, players can also invite their friends or crew members to help them out.

GTA Online players will have to get this over with as soon as possible. These special deals won't last for very long. MC Presidents have the most to gain from these bonuses, so they should definitely get started by July 26. There is simply more work for them, not to mention far more variety.

Wait to see how good the new weapons and vehicles are

More vehicles will also be able to be modified at Benny’s Rockstar Games have confirmed new vehicles coming this summer to #GTAOnline including two new Imani Tech Vehicles and new Tuner Vehicles.More vehicles will also be able to be modified at Benny’s Rockstar Games have confirmed new vehicles coming this summer to #GTAOnline including two new Imani Tech Vehicles and new Tuner Vehicles.More vehicles will also be able to be modified at Benny’s https://t.co/tEj4vBwo6a

The summer update will bring some new cars to GTA Online. Players will have access to a brand new selection of Imani Tech and Tuner vehicles. Of course, they will likely cost millions of dollars. Meanwhile, the game will also include a few new rifles, which players have been asking for.

GTA Online players should always save money before any major update. By doing so, they could spend that money on all the latest vehicles and weapons.

However, they also need to be careful, since nobody wants to waste money on mediocre items. Players should consider looking up reviews on the latest vehicles and weapons. By doing so, they can stay one step ahead and figure out which features are worth getting.

