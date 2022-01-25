What happened to Niko’s friends after GTA 4?

Niko's fate may still be a mystery after GTA 4, but some of his friends seem to be doing well.

It's been nearly 14 years since the release of GTA 4. Over a decade later, Niko Bellic has slithered back into the shadows. Nobody really knows what became of him, not even Lester Crest. In the meantime, one has to wonder how his former associates are doing.

GTA 4 players already know about the game's friendship mechanics. Niko can hang out with a total of five different friends. A few of them ended up moving from Liberty City to Los Santos, in the timespan between GTA 4 and GTA 5. Meanwhile, some of them were never heard of again.

Here is a look at what happened to all of Niko's friends after GTA 4 ended

This article will take a look at all of Niko's main friends from GTA 4, as well as their current whereabouts. Some of them never show up again, while others make a reappearance down the line. Here's a look at what they've been up to, based on currently known information.

Roman Bellic

Roman's fate depends on the player themselves, since they can decide how the game ends. He ends up biting the dust if Niko takes the Deal, but will survive if Niko enacts his Revenge instead.

Rockstar has never outright confirmed which ending is canon. However, GTA 5 does reference him in a small Easter egg. Niko has a LifeInvader post where he congratulates his brother on his birthday. If this is meant to be taken seriously, both the Bellic cousins are alive and well.

Little Jacob

Little Jacob is one of the very few characters who never moved from Liberty City to Los Santos. He definitely stands out in that regard, given how many GTA 4 characters show up in GTA 5 and Online.

It's anybody's guess as to what happened to Little Jacob. He did have some tension with a fellow Yardie by the name of Badman. However, this plot is never resolved in any capacity.

Brucie Kibbutz

The lifestyle coach has been doing well for himself since GTA 4. Brucie is a still a spokesperson for his Bull Shark Testosterone, which he sells in GTA 5 and Online. He also appears as a contact in the latter, where he can deliver his product to the players themseves.

Brucie recently moved to Los Santos back in 2019, as part of GTA Online's update for the Diamond Casino and Resort. He is directly involved in a few missions, such as the casino heist itself. Brucie also has membership at the LS Car Meet, since his car can be seen there.

Patrick McReary

After the downfall of his crime family, Patrick McReary decided to go out on his own. He moved to Los Santos sometime before the events of GTA 5, where he became a petty criminal.

Players have the option of rescuing him during a botched robbery. Patrick repays them by joining them in various heists. He tends to be one of the best gunmen in the entire game, further proving his worth. In 2019, he can also participate in GTA Online's casino heist.

Dwayne Forge

Dwayne is yet another character whose fate is forever unknown. Players have the option to spare his life or take it away. If he is kept alive, Dwayne will try to turn his life around.

Given his perpetual state of poverty, Dwayne has no means of leaving the city. It's unlikely he would ever visit a place like Los Santos.

