What happens if Yeti kills you in GTA 5 Online?

The GTA Online Christmas update is in full swing as players scramble across the map looking for collectibles and other items. Others are out hunting to take down the Gooch and the Yeti to obtain the outfits. However, this can get you killed instead, as many are unaware of what to do if the Yeti gets them.

The Yeti Hunt in GTA Online can be a little challenging for some. Investigating the clues and surviving the sudden attack can get tricky if you're not prepared. However, the Yeti is no match for those armed with a good gun or a rocket launcher.

However, if the mystical beast still managed to sneak up on you and take you out, it is still not the end of the event. This article will show what to do once you get killed by the Yeti in the online multiplayer.

The Yeti can kill unprepared players in GTA Online

While participating in the GTA Online Yeti Hunt, you must be careful of the weapon you use and how you deal with the beast. One wrong move, and the creature will kill you in no time. However, you can respawn and challenge him to a fight.

As mentioned, death isn't the end for the Yeti Hunt in the online multiplayer. Once you get killed, all you need to do is get out of the white circle, wait for some time (one to two in-game hours), and then retry the mission. Keep doing the mission because it unlocks the Yeti Outfit in GTA Online.

Now, several players could respawn the giant even without leaving the area and simply waiting for a couple of minutes. You can try going to a different hint area to spawn the Yeti in a different location. Now, he might not spawn and will make you wait until the next in-game day before you can fight him again.

The best way to fight against the Yeti is by maintaining a good distance between yourself and the monster. He shows up as a red mark on the minimap, so you should be able to avoid getting too close. Furthermore, use a rocket launcher or a railgun to do huge damage.

The Yeti and Gooch hunt events in Grand Theft Auto Online distract the community from the various GTA 6 controversies that keep popping up every other day. Hopefully, Rockstar Games also has other exciting things planned for the upcoming year.

