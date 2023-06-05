What is Hushsmush.com in GTA 5?

Besides completing missions and all other activities in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5, players can surf the in-game web and check out several websites. These mimic some of the most popular real-life web pages, one of which is Rockstar's iteration of dating websites, known as Hushsmush. While dating is no longer available as an extensive side-activity in the current title, many players want it to return in sequels.

However, they can still access the interactive website that helps citizens of Los Santos find their better halves. That said, we will be taking a closer look at Hushsmush.com, GTA 5's infamous dating website, in this article.

Hushsmush.com is a dating website in GTA 5

Hushsmush.com is a dating site that players can access in GTA 5 Story Mode. To visit it, you will first need to bring up the in-game smartphone while playing as any of the three protagonists.

To do this on PC, press the "Up" arrow on your keyboard. For consoles like the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, press "Up" on their respective controller's D-pad.

Once your phone shows up on the screen, get to the internet icon using arrow buttons on keyboard or the D-pad on consoles. Now, type "Hushsmush.com" in Eyefind web browser's search bar, using the in-game digital keyboard.

Eyefind web browser's home page (Image via YouTube/MrMightyPickle)

This will take you to the dating website's homepage where you can glance through different profiles to check out their likes and dislikes. However, you will be charged a membership fee of $500 once.

Each page displays only three profiles, but more can be revealed by clicking on the View More button located at the bottom-right corner. Interestingly, different accounts show up when accessing Hushsmush with a different protagonist.

Also, one of the accounts on this website, foxymama21, supposedly belongs to Amanda de Santa, Michael's wife. While this hasn't been confirmed by Rockstar Games, its description somewhat matches Amanda's relationship with her husband during the game's campaign. Additionally, you can only come across this profile when playing as Michael, which strengthens the speculation.

Although Hushsmush.com can be accessed in the game's Story Mode, it is no longer available in GTA Online, and has been that way since February 2019. Rockstar hasn't stated any reasons for the discontinuation.

Other games in the series have also included immersive dating websites. For instance, Grand Theft Auto 4 featured a pretty similar online dating site known as Love Meet. It can be used to set up dates in free mode and also plays a part in some GTA 4's missions.

Many players have complained about the lack of activities in Grand Theft Auto 5, with dating being one of the notable mentions. While it looks like Rockstar won't be adding the popular feature to this game, fans are hoping for its return in GTA 6.

