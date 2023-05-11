What is JP in GTA 5, and what are its uses after The Last Dose update?

JP, or Job Points, are one of the most important yet underappreciated aspects of GTA Online gameplay. They were introduced by Rockstar Games with the release of the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 and have been an integral part of the game ever since. Although most players see them every day in the game, only a few bother to learn about them. As a result, many new players (and some veterans) are unfamiliar with Job Points and their functions.

A significant amount of players also confuse JP with RP (Reputations) and believe that they work in the same way. However, Rockstar Games employs a distinct mechanism for both features that determine the course of the game within a lobby. This article explains what JP is in GTA 5 Online and how players can earn them.

A brief overview of Job Points in GTA 5 Online and how players can use them to manipulate gameplay

Job Points are one of the rewards that can be earned after completing jobs or missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. You can farm them in large quantities after completing jobs, but once you leave the game or swap sessions, your JP will be reset to zero.

While the default JP reward for completing a job is 15, you can also get different points depending on your performance during the job. According to Grand Theft Auto Wiki, JP's rules for Deathmatches and race missions in GTA 5 Online are as follows:

1st place: 15 JP

2nd place: 12 JP

3rd place: 10 JP

4th place: 8 JP

5th place: 7 JP

6th place: 6 JP, and so on.

If you perform exceptionally well during a mission, such as collecting all of the documents for Rooftop Rumble, you can earn an extra JP of 16 points. These points will be displayed in the lobby next to your name. While they have little value during free roam, Job Points can be game changers in a mission lobby.

For example, in a 10-player lobby, if half of them vote for one job and the other half vote differently, the team with the highest total of Job Points will be prioritized. This mechanism is used by Rockstar Games to keep players engaged in GTA Online gameplay. If a player consistently maintains a streak, they can win large amounts of cash, RP, and JP.

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, including the most recent The Last Dose update in GTA Online, added several missions in the game that are a great way to win JP. The entire DLC includes 11 story-based missions, the completion of which can earn players up to 165 Job Points.

