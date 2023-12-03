What is the latest news regarding GTA 6?

GTA 6 continues being in the headlines with the latest bit of news involving an alleged gameplay footage leak just days ahead of its first official trailer's launch. Although Rockstar Games hasn't yet confirmed the authenticity of this leak, many in the gaming community believe that it might be real. The account from which the video was uploaded has also revealed some unconfirmed details about Grand Theft Auto 6's map.

If the leak in question is genuine, this would be another major blow to the gaming studio. Rockstar already suffered a network intrusion back in September 2022, which resulted in around 90 video clips of the sequel's development footage getting leaked online.

Latest GTA 6 news: Alleged gameplay footage leaks on TikTok

Just a few hours ago, a video allegedly consisting of Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage was uploaded on TikTok. The clip is around eight seconds long and was originally being claimed to have been uploaded by the son of a Rockstar Games employee. However, it now seems that it might have been leaked by a friend of the Rockstar employee's son.

The GTA 6 TikTok leak has gained a lot of traction on social media. The clip focuses on a specific area from what is supposedly the sequel's open-world map, showing various buildings and a network of roads. Even the visual effects looked pretty impressive which is why many believe that it might be authentic.

The upcoming game's reported protagonists, Jason and Lucia, were not featured in the leaked Tik Tok video. But as already stated, the account from which the video was uploaded has seemingly been revealing details about the GTA 6 map while responding to some comments.

The leaker revealing alleged details about the game's map (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The lake mentioned in the image above might be Lake Leonida, which was seemingly spotted in the September 2022's GTA 6 leaks.

The leaker claims the footage belongs to the title's late development stage (Image via YouTube/TGG)

However, readers must note that these details are unconfirmed and hence, must be taken with a grain of salt. In fact, the leaked video's authenticity is yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games.

That said, if the leak turns out to be real, it would be extremely unfortunate that such an event has occured just a few days before the first official GTA 6 trailer is released.

On December 1, 2023, the developer announced to much fanfare that the sequel's debut trailer will be out on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 am ET. It should be available around the globe on all major social media platforms such as YouTube, and will be the first time that Grand Theft Auto 6 is showcased officially.

