The BF Weevil Custom was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on October 27, 2022. It was released as part of the Criminal Enterprises update and has the capacity of performing incredibly well. In fact, it is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. While it is definitely worth buying and most players can afford it, many get deceived by its rather pedestrian looks.

Interestingly, unlike most vehicles in the game, this one cannot be bought directly from an automobile website. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at what made GTA Online's BF Weevil Custom so special.

Factors that made BF Weevil Custom a special car in GTA Online

Out of all the exotic rides that one can find in the game, very few would suspect a vehicle such as the BF Weevil Custom to be of any value at first glance. However, this compact GTA Online Muscle Car, based on the Volkswagen Beetle Rat Rod, is indeed very special.

Oddly enough, it is among the top fastest cars in the game in terms of top speed. It can go at 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h at its fastest. This is only bested by a few other cars, like the Annis ZR380 and the Grotti Vigilante.

It can easily be mistaken for an underwhelming civilan car; however, Weevil Custom's pace is of great use in online races. Furthermore, this Muscle Car can accelerate to a high speed pretty quickly, which is an added bonus.

Here is a rundown of its performance ratings on Rockstar Games' official website:

Speed - 85.77

- 85.77 Acceleration - 84.38

- 84.38 Brakes - 25.83

- 25.83 Handling - 63.86

As can be inferred from the aforementioned data, the BF Weevil Custom may be really quick, but it isn't a breeze to handle. Maneuvering it can be a little challenging, especially on sharp turns.

However, players can get used to it with a little bit of practice, which will allow them to control it much better.

Nevertheless, there is a lot more to this car that makes it special, such as the ability to perform a wheelie. A wheelie is performed by lifting the front end off the ground and balancing the vehicle on its rear wheels.

This stunt is mostly performed with motorcycles, but players can execute it with the BF Weevil Custom as well.

Whether this car will return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown at the moment. However, players can get it in GTA Online by modifying the BF Weevil at Benny's Original Motor Works. This is another factor that makes it special, as most other vehicles can be purchased directly.

The standard BF Weevil costs $870,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and customizing it into the Weevil Custom requires an additional $980,000. GTA Online money glitches can help players in generating such funds, using which they can purchase this car.

