What makes Big Smoke one of GTA San Andreas’ most compelling characters?

Big Smoke is, at worst, the second most memorable character in GTA San Andreas.

He is one of the few GTA San Andreas characters who have had brief stints in mainstream meme culture. That alone would make him a more compelling character than most, yet that's not the sole reason why Big Smoke's persona works. He might be a funny character, yet he fulfills his role in GTA San Andreas perfectly.

Big Smoke debuts as one of CJ's buddies. His initial scene is memorable, and it's easy to forget that he's a heinous character who only cares about himself. His greed and ambition are among his most definable character traits. Of course, his comedic side also helps mask these aspects.

Why Big Smoke is one of GTA San Andreas' most memorable characters

A memorable scene that features Big Smoke (Image via Rockstar Games)

When players look back at GTA San Andreas characters, it's either Big Smoke or CJ that they think about first. The latter is the main protagonist and is the face of the game, so that makes sense.

However, Big Smoke isn't the main antagonist of GTA San Andreas. Instead, that's Officer Tenpenny. What helps Big Smoke stand out compared to his contemporaries can be explained in a multitude of categories.

One of the game's most important characters

Grove Street's four main characters are all memorable in their own unique way (Image via Rockstar Games)

More often than not, a character as central to a video game's storyline as Big Smoke will stand out to most players. His importance helps showcase his personality, as he has more opportunities than the average character.

He's one of the four most important characters in the Grove Street saga. He, Ryder, Sweet, and CJ are integral to GTA San Andreas' plot. They're all memorable in their own way, although one could make a case for Big Smoke being more recognizable than Ryder and Sweet.

Memorable role in the storyline

Big Smoke, playing a video game before his memorable duel with CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Big Smoke is not only important to GTA San Andreas' plot, but he also executes his role to perfection. It's easy to see why CJ is distraught after spotting Big Smoke being in cahoots with C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas.

Yet this twist is foreshadowed. Astute GTA San Andreas players can spot several moments in the game that make Big Smoke seem like a suspicious character. C.R.A.S.H. is often seen at his place, and his home is nowhere near Grove Street.

Those aren't the only reasons, yet they suffice in making players think about him. Big Smoke isn't seen again after the betrayal until his death scene. However, CJ still works against him in San Fierro. Plus, Big Smoke's appearance on WCTR is also amusing.

A genuinely funny character

Big Smoke can be hilarious to listen to at times (even unintentionally). He has terrific chemistry with CJ, which is always a bonus given that CJ is the main protagonist of the game.

Big Smoke has been the subject of several memes in the past. His debut is a good example, but it still pales compared to some of his later scenes. Many GTA San Andreas fans still fondly remember his iconic order at Cluckin' Bell.

Likewise, many casual GTA San Andreas players still dread the mission, Wrong Side of the Tracks. That's not even mentioning the other minor yet amusing interactions that he has with other characters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

