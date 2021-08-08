5 GTA San Andreas characters who never show up outside of cutscenes

There's a good amount of characters in GTA San Andreas who only appear in cutscenes and never show up outside of that.

GTA San Andreas has a plethora of memorable and iconic characters. Characters like CJ and Big Smoke practically define the game, yet there are also smaller characters worth talking about. More specifically, there are some who never show up outside of cutscenes in GTA San Andreas.

These characters can't be interacted with whilst CJ is on a mission. They can be relevant to other GTA games in the same vein Big Smoke is in GTA San Andreas, but the main thing to point out is that a character like Salvatore is only a cut-scene character in this game.

Five characters from GTA San Andreas that only show up in cutscenes

5) Jimmy Silverman

Jimmy Silverman, as he appears in GTA San Andreas with a better graphics mod (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jimmy Silverman is an incredibly minor character who only shows up in the mission, Cut Throat Business. He produces music for Blastin' Fools Records, which is the main record company that Madd Dogg and OG Loc use in GTA San Andreas.

He wants good music, which OG Loc doesn't do well with. He wants to sue OG Loc for his terrible performance, and Jimmy Silverman is never seen again afterward.

It's implied that CJ would deal with him in the future for Madd Dogg's comeback.

4) Ran Fa Li

Ran Fa Li, as he appears in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ran Fa Li is the leader of the Red Gecko Tong Triads; he also outranks Wu Zi Mu in the San Fierro Triads. Interestingly enough, Ran Fa Li never speaks normally. Instead, he grunts and has a translator (who also only appears in cut-scenes) decipher what he wants CJ and Woozie to do.

He's still an important character to the game's storyline, particularly in the San Fierro section. Ran Fa Li is also one of the stakeholders of the Four Dragons Casino in GTA San Andreas and doesn't show up after that cut-scene.

3) Tony

GTA San Andreas didn't have interactable animals, so it's no surprise that the player doesn't see Tony outside of several cut-scenes he appears in. Tony is Ken Rosenberg's parrot, and his only role is to be comic relief in the Las Venturas storyline.

As Tony is confined to Rosenberg's office, it wouldn't make sense for him to appear outside the cutscenes, anyway. He is a parrot after all, so it's not like he would do something for the player in GTA San Andreas.

Still, Tony appears in five missions in GTA San Andreas, a respectable number of missions for a character that only shows up in cutscenes.

2) Maria Latore

Maria Latore, as she shows up in GTA San Andreas with the V graphics mod (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of GTA 3 and Liberty City Stories' most important characters is nothing more than a minor cutscene-only character in GTA San Andreas. She appears in two missions (Freefall and Saint Mark's Bistro), which showcases how she first met Salvatore Leone.

She's snappy but otherwise seems more normal compared to her appearances in the Liberty City games. Her second appearance seems to indicate that she's getting along with Salvatore (for the most part), and it's fascinating to see her life prior to the Liberty City escapades.

1) Officer Pendelbury

His death is one of the most important events in GTA San Andreas, except it is shown in The Introduction, rather than in GTA San Andreas. Still, the introduction is technically a part of GTA San Andreas, and Officer Pendelbury is only seen in a cut-scene (as opposed to being seen in-person).

His death was used to frame CJ into doing Officer Tenpenny's bidding. Likewise, Ralph Pendelbury is unable to testify against Tenpenny's corruption, which means that the Los Santos Riots occur as a result.

