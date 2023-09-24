What makes Karin Futo GTX so special in GTA Online?

GTA Online has many different tuner cars in its catalog, but one vehicle is famous among the community—the Karin Futo GTX. Being an upgraded version of the regular Futo, the three-door sports model is considered one of the best drift cars in the game, especially for beginners. As long as one has a basic understanding of drifting, anyone can pick the ride and perform tremendous drifts with ease.

This article elaborates on the Karin Futo GTX and how it performs in GTA Online.

GTA Online’s Karin Futo GTX is the best drift machine of Los Santos

As stated earlier, the Karin Futo GTX is quite easy to drift, making it one of the best cars in GTA Online for beginners. The vehicle is powered by a four-cylinder engine in a RWD layout. On the performance front, it possesses a decent top speed—119.75 mph (192.72 km/h). Broughy1322 even tested the vehicle and found out that it could complete one lap in 1:11.671.

The Karin Futo GTX may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online; however, the primary advantage of driving this sports car in Los Santos is its drift capabilities. Top speed doesn’t even matter much, as drifting around corners gives a joyful driving experience for many players around the globe.

There are three major drifting techniques one can perform with the vehicle:

Double Clutch: After reaching second gear, stop accelerating, tap the handbrake, and tap the accelerator Countersteering: Start to drift around an object and move the steering left and right. Handbrake: After keeping the vehicle in first gear, keep tapping the handbrake every few seconds.

While all of the aforementioned techniques are extremely useful in mastering the art of drifting, building the right kind of ride is equally necessary. After getting the Karin Futo GTX, one should know the right set of parts to make it the ultimate drifting machine.

How to build the perfect drift variant of Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online

As guided in the aforementioned video, here’s what players need on the Karin Futo GTX to get the drift build:

Brakes : Stock Brakes

: Stock Brakes Spoiler : None

: None Suspension : Lowered Suspension

: Lowered Suspension Transmission : Race Transmission

: Race Transmission Engine Tunes : EMS Upgrade Level 4

: EMS Upgrade Level 4 Turbo : Turbo Tuning

: Turbo Tuning Tires: Low Grip Tires

Moreover, owners of the sports car can freely customize its visual appearance however they see fit. These performance parts will make drifting a smooth experience on the vehicle.

The Karin Futo GTX is not a cheaper ride as it costs between $1,590,000 and $1,192,500 from Southern S.A. Super Autos, making GTA Online money glitches a viable option to be able to afford it.

