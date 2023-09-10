5 fastest fully upgraded GTA Online Sports cars, ranked

The Sports car is just one of the many vehicle categories in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, but it includes some of the fastest rides in the game. They can be purchased from in-game websites such as Legendary Motorsport. Although sports cars often cost well over a million dollars, the expensive price tags are justified by their impressive performance.

However, if players are willing to spend just a little bit more, they can get the best by completely upgrading them. For those interested, here is a ranked list of the five fastest fully upgraded sports cars in GTA Online.

Note: The list is based on each car's top speed calculated by YouTuber Broughy1322. It also does not consider their HSW top speed as this upgrade is not available on all platforms.

Grotti Itali RSX and 4 more fastest fully upgraded GTA Online sports cars, ranked

5) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita is one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online. Its design is based on the Maserati MC20, which gives the car a sleek and aerodynamic look. It is listed on the Legendary Motorsport website and costs $1,795,000. To fully upgrade the Lampadati Corsita, players will have to spend an estimated $401,330.

Its acceleration has been assigned the maximum rating on Rockstar Games' official website, which, combined with its 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h) top speed, makes the Corsita one of the fastest rides in the game.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Ferrari Roma-inspired Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. It was introduced in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries update and piqued a lot of player interest. However, one will have to pay a hefty amount of $2,380,000 on the Legendary Motorsport site to acquire it.

Additionally, fully upgrading the GTO Stinger TT costs around $1,038,325. That said, it is capable of hitting an impressive top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h). Moreover, installing HSW Upgrades enhances that to 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h).

Interestingly, the Stinger TT is a variant of the classic Stinger, which also appeared in GTA Vice City. As Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be set in Vice City, Rockstar might include the original car in the upcoming game.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX was added as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update back in December 2020. Based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, this car has an incredibly expensive price tag of $3,465,000 on Legendary Motorsport. Fortunately, that can be brought down to $2,598,750 by unlocking its Trade Price.

In terms of performance, the Itali RSX has the potential to hit a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). Like the Lampadati Corsita, its acceleration has also received the maximum rating. Fully upgrading this sports car costs an estimated $400,350.

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah has a simple yet elegant design, which is a combination of the Aston Martin V12 Zagato and the Ferrari 812 Superfast. It is available on Legendary Motorsport and has a rather affordable price tag of $1,420,000. Even fully upgrading the Ocelot Pariah costs just $352,230.

Its acceleration rating is 80.25 out of 100, but standard performance upgrades, like Turbo Tuning, can help enhance that to a great degree. In addition, its top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) is one of the fastest in GTA Online.

1) Annis ZR380

The Annis ZR380 is the fastest sports car in GTA Online based on top speed. Its design is a blend of the Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, as well as the Porsche 935, and it is available on the Arena War website for $2,138,640. That said, if players unlock its Trade Price, they can acquire it for just $1,608,000.

As for top speed, the ZR380 can go as fast as 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h). Fully upgrading it costs a whopping $2,689,870. However, unlike other sports cars on this list, it can be customized into the weaponized Apocalypse, Future Shock, or Nightmare variants.

