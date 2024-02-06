What makes Krieger so special in GTA Online, and is it worth buying in 2024?

GTA Online Krieger is one of the most popular super cars among the game’s fanbase. It is a 2-door civilian concept hypercar, that debuted in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Even after four years of its release, the vehicle still trends on the internet every now and then. This may make one wonder why Krieger gets so much attention, and if it’s worth getting in 2024.

That being said, this article shares everything about the Krieger that GTA Online players should know.

Krieger in GTA Online: A beautifully designed beast?

Manufactured by in-game German luxury automaker, Benefactor, the Krieger is primarily inspired by the real-life Mercedes-AMG One. Additionally, the super car has also taken design cues from some of the best rides in the world for different body parts:

2nd generation Honda NSX – Headlights

– Headlights Rimac Nevera – Bonnet-vent

– Bonnet-vent Audi R8 LMS GT3 – Rear fascia

– Rear fascia Porsche 918 – Exhaust

Unlike the Verlierer in GTA Online, the Benefactor Krieger has the following visual characteristics, giving it a sleek look and an aerodynamic profile:

Front body:

Carbon-fibre splitter

Carbon-fibre details on the grille intake area

Benefactor emblem

A set of two inner LED turn signals, five LED main lamps, and two lower high-beam light strips

Central intake on the bonnet

Side body:

Exit ducts on the front quarters

Inset formations on the carbon-fiber side skirts

Two long carbon-finished mirror supports below the door windows

Carbon-finished square holders

Plastic finishing on the window trims

Long intake on the roof

A carbon fiber panel behind the cabin

A set of carbon-fiber fins on the rear fenders

Rear body:

Benefactor emblem on the central panel

A set of square-shaped lamps and red light strips

Meshed exit vent in the middle section

License plate

Red vertical light strips

Carbon-fibre diffuser

Circular exhaust tip

Like many of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the Benefactor Krieger is powered by a V-shaped engine. Coupled with a 7-speed gearbox, the engine is powerful enough to help the vehicle reach an impressive top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h).

Is it worth getting Benefactor Krieger in 2024?

Despite the availability of other super cars in GTA Online in 2024, the Benefactor Krieger is considered a great all-around vehicle. Not only does the car have a competitive top speed, but also possesses excellent acceleration that helps it complete a single lap in an average time of 1:05.659. Thanks to its AWD layout, the automobile is compatible with both on-road and off-road terrains, and can even climb steep hills with ease.

All this makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online for getaway missions or completing several heists in the game.

Interested can visit the Legendary Motorsport in-game website and get the Krieger for $2,875,000.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.