What is Marbella Vice? GTA 5 RP’s most popular Spanish server

Many GTA 5 RP players associated NoPixel as the king of GTA RP, but little do they know how popular Marbella Vice is among Spanish gamers.

More often than not, English gamers are completely unaware of what's happening elsewhere in the world. However, interestingly enough, there are other GTA 5 RP servers that can match up with NoPixel in terms of popularity. One of those servers is Marbella Vice, the most popular Spanish GTA 5 RP server out there.

It shouldn't be surprising to see a GTA 5 RP server be incredibly popular when it's directed at a Spanish audience like Marbella Vice. Some gamers often underestimate how much influence and success non-English gamers have, and that even extends to GTA 5 RP servers. If players speak Spanish, then they're always welcome to try out Marbella Vice as a great alternative to other GTA 5 RP servers.

Marbella Vice: GTA 5 RP’s most popular Spanish server

Hula Hoop 🔥 Hasta abajooooo! pic.twitter.com/qU7SOMernx — Marbella Vice (@MarbellaVice) April 22, 2021

Marbella Vice is an interesting name. The Vice part of the name is obviously inspired by GTA Vice City, whereas Marbella is a popular city in Spain known for its resort and tourism. The two identities merge perfectly for what seems like a relaxing adventure, but it should be noted that the game is not played in Vice City.

Instead, Marbella Vice is played on a similar map to most other GTA 5 RP servers. Of course, it still features a wide variety of customizations that GTA 5 RP fans can appreciate, especially if they speak Spanish. Just as NoPixel is predominantly English, Marbella Vice is predominantly Spanish.

Like other popular GTA 5 RP servers, Marbella Vice has had a lot of success, which is evident throughout social media. Ranging from Instagram to Twitter to Twitch, Marbella Vice is everywhere in the Spanish world.

Marbella Vice, as a GTA 5 RP server

El monólogo de ayer espectacular, pero el secuestro que se marcaron los Ángeles fue la guinda de la noche😝@SOYMIGUELLAGO @destructor1963 pic.twitter.com/qCOGU2tQtk — Marbella Vice (@MarbellaVice) May 15, 2021

If players understand the various storylines of NoPixel and other English GTA 5 RP servers, then they should understand that Marbella Vice, at its core, isn't too different. In the tweet above, they can see a character known as Destructor threatening Miguel Lago's GTA 5 RP character.

Of course, some players won't know who these characters are, as they have a completely different storyline and set of characters compared to a server like NoPixel. However, that doesn't mean Marbella Vice is bad just because some people aren't aware of it.

Marbella Vice's popularity

Hoy cumplimos un mes, aunque parezca que llevamos toda una vida! 🌴



Vamos a ponernos serios 😎 gracias a los participantes por sus historias y tantas risas, a la comunidad por el apoyo y a todo el equipo que está detrás de este proyecto, sin ellos no sería posible ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xbqZ5bhgTJ — Marbella Vice (@MarbellaVice) May 11, 2021

The vast majority of GTA 5 RP servers don't have an official Twitter page, let alone any as popular as Marbella Vice. In the tweet above, they thanked the fans for their commitment to their server, which is predictably well-appreciated by their fanbase.

That's not even getting to the individual players and their popularity on Twitter and other social media platforms. Take El Rubius, for example. He has 14.5 million followers on Instagram and was the fifth most-watched GTA 5 RP streamer on Twitch last month.

Now, players should consider that there were two other GTA 5 RP streamers with more views than him on Marbella Vice. It is an understatement to say that Marbella Vice is a popular GTA 5 RP server.

Some of the popular players that play Marbella Vice

The insanely popular, auronplay (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

The two GTA 5 RP streamers with more viewer hours than El Rubius were juansguarnizo and auronplay. To put into perspective how popular these two streamers are, auronplay regularly has his old Twitch videos getting over a million views, sometimes surpassing xQc in terms of sheer views.

auronplay is the 10th most subscribed Twitch channel right now and was the most-watched GTA 5 RP streamer last month. As for juansguarnizo, he is the number three channel overall on Twitch. He's a chill streamer, which makes watching his GTA 5 RP content, including Marbella Vice, that much more enjoyable.

Now, the three GTA 5 RP streamers listed in this article aren't the only noteworthy names. Like in NoPixel, Marbella Vice has hundreds of recognizable names. If a player doesn't know them, they should remember that some GTA fans have no idea who a lot of NoPixel streamers are if they don't speak English.

When was Marbella Vice released?

Marbella Vice has only been around for nearly a month, but many people want to play it (Image via Marbella Vice (Twitter))

Marbella Vice has only been around since April 11th, 2021. In a single month, it's grown to unbelievably large proportions. Like NoPixel, Marbella Vice had a lot of popular streamers check the game out.

Given its popularity, it's not easy to sign up for and play right away. However, if a player is fortunate enough to get their "passport," then they're always welcome to check out Marbella Vice.