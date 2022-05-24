What players should know about GTA Online free money generators

If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is, especially when it comes to GTA Online free money generators. It's understandable why so many players tend to look them up, as the idea of getting money for no work is appealing. However, many websites that offer these services are simply scams.

It should be readily apparent to most people, but some overly greedy ones won't notice it until it's too late.

Here are several things that might happen:

Download something that is obviously filled with some malware

The player gets trolled, and nothing happens

The cheater is required to fill a survey that gives somebody else some real-life money, but nothing to the player

Some sites might require the player to enter their Rockstar Games Social Club info, which is an example of phishing

Needless to say, getting money for free with no effort isn't something players should expect. However, there are alternatives that require a little bit of research and effort that can bestow the player with what's essentially free money.

GTA Online free money generators are often fake

An example of a fake free money generator (Image via GTA5money.site)

Most websites that claim to be free money generators are completely bogus. The above example tries to be more legitimate by showing off how much money it's giving away, but it repeats many of the same names and cashouts. Not only that, but the comments praising the service come from accounts that don't exist.

Hence, it's worth looking at some more legitimate methods to get easy cash in GTA Online.

AFK jobs

GTA Online players can do AFK jobs, which will give them GTA$ for no effort. All they have to do is bookmark a particular job and attempt the job with some other player. As long as either player doesn't leave, both of them will accumulate a good amount of RP and GTA$ for no effort.

It's not the fastest method, but it's superb for those who are about to sleep or do something else that won't allow them to focus on the game. Plus, it's completely legitimate. Hence, Rockstar Games won't take the player's cash away.

Mod Menus

An example of a free money generator that can work (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the only "legit" free money generators for GTA Online comes in the form of a mod menu. They're primarily available on the PC version of the game, where it's far easier to set up mods and bring them into GTA Online. Of course, free money isn't the only thing that mod menus can bring to a player, they can also:

Grief other players

Have countermeasures to other mod menus

Rig the Lucky Wheel

No Clip

Get any vehicle they want

Get access to even more features not listed above

One major downside to using mod menus is that players can get banned for using them (especially if it's a shoddy mod menu). Any player who gets banned or suspended loses all of their progress, with the former often being permanent.

Prime Gaming

If the player didn't get Prime Gaming for free, they would have to pay for membership (Image via Prime Gaming)

If a player has already signed up for the GTA Online offer in Prime Gaming, they can get $100,000 every week. It's a legit free money generator, but it's not much cash. Still, every free offer adds up, so those who have this membership can benefit from it (especially if they have Prime Gaming for free).

