What are the slowest vehicles in GTA Online (2022)?

GTA Online players won't get much distance with slow moving vehicles.

Top speed can be a real difference maker in this game. Faster vehicles are more likely to avoid potential gunfire in public lobbies. On the flipside, slower ones make for easy targets. It also takes longer to reach a particular destination.

For every vehicle that gracefully moves like a cheetah, many of them are as slow as slugs. GTA Online players should keep that in mind whenever they buy a vehicle. With that said, a few of them can be really useful, despite their setbacks.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players can take a look at the slowest vehicles in the game right now

Vehicles with the worst top speeds, per category

For the sake of convenience, this article will divide the slowest vehicles into five different categories. This will make it easier for GTA Online players.

All these stats are based off findings from Broughy1322, who made careful calculations in his YouTube videos. Here are the lowest top speeds for each vehicle in their respective classes:

Automobiles : Stanley Tractor (28.50 miles per hour)

: Stanley Tractor (28.50 miles per hour) Motorcycles : Fagio Mod (74.25 miles per hour)

: Fagio Mod (74.25 miles per hour) Boats : Buckingham Tug (18.50 miles per hour)

: Buckingham Tug (18.50 miles per hour) Helicopters : Western Company Cargobob (99.5 miles per hour)

: Western Company Cargobob (99.5 miles per hour) Planes: RM-10 Bombushka (84.50 miles per hour)

Technically speaking, there are slower land vehicles than the Tractor. For example, the HVY Bulldozer can only go 11.50 miles per hour, which is absolutely dreadful. However, for the purpose of this article, it doesn't meet the requirements of a four-wheel automobile.

There is also the Jacksheepe Lawn Mower, which can only reach top speeds of 14.75 miles per hour. With that said, the vehicle isn't available for purchase in GTA Online, so it cannot make this list.

Their price tags vary from vehicle to vehicle

Low top speeds should normally indicate a cheaper price tag for non-military vehicles. However, that isn't the case in GTA Online. Some of the slowest vehicles cost upwards of a few million dollars:

Stanley Tractor : Can be obtained through bonus awards

: Can be obtained through bonus awards Fagio Mod : $55,000

: $55,000 Tug : $1,250,000

: $1,250,000 Cargobob : $1,790,000 - $1,995,000

: $1,790,000 - $1,995,000 Bombushka: $5,918,500

Everything has to be expensive in this game. It doesn't matter whether the vehicle is blindingly fast or painfully stagnant. Players will burn a hole through their wallets before they know it.

The Cargobob is the only useful vehicle here

Predictably, most of these sluggish vehicles are not worth getting, mainly due to poor base stats. The RM-10 Bombushka is the worst offender since it's difficult to control. It's a complete rip-off at nearly six million dollars.

Of course, the Cargobob is a notable exception. With the ability to transport vehicles, it's become a staple of GTA Online gaming over the last several years. Many players use it for special cargo deliveries. There are two different variations of this helicopter in GTA Online.

Cargobobs only need to stay in the skies long enough to make their respective trips. Despite their slow top speeds, these military helicopters are frequently used in public lobbies. Drivers even have bulletproof windows to compensate for low performance stats.

