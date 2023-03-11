What systems will the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose update be available on?

Rockstar recently released a new trailer for the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose update, giving a sneak peek of what to expect. Players now know that Dr. Friedlander will return to the game in the ongoing story of Dax and the Fooliganz. They can also expect new drip-feed vehicles to be released, along with other content.

This article will share everything players should know about the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose DLC update, including its release date, platforms, and more.

On which platforms will the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose update be released?

On March 9, 2023, Rockstar announced GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose DLC for all currently supported platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The update will be released on March 16, 2023, on all platforms simultaneously worldwide. While the developers didn't state any official release time for it, fans can expect it to go live at the regular time.

What to expect from GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose update?

While Rockstar has kept most of the stuff unknown, fans can expect new, never-seen-before content in The Last Dose missions. This story-driven set of new missions will conclude the ongoing story of the Los Santos Drug Wars in GTA Online.

Fans can expect to see the return of some familiar faces, including Dr. Isiah Friedlander, who plays a role in the connection between the pharmaceutical industry and the illicit drug trade in Los Santos. Here’s what the developers hinted about upcoming DLC:

“The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose. Dax always knew the Powers That Be was gonna push back, and now the Fooliganz will need all the help they can get.”

Unreleased drip-feed vehicles are also expected to be released, especially the highly-anticipated Ocelot Virtue electric car. It is an electric supercar to be released in the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars. The design characteristics of the vehicle seem to be based on the Lotus Evija.

Being an electric car, it is powered by a large-sized battery cell with a single-speed transmission powering all four wheels. It is also eligible to be upgraded with Imani Tech, making it the best getaway vehicle of 2023.

Many more unannounced events are also expected to be a part of this upcoming DLC, which fans can expect to know about soon. While it’s safe to assume that it won’t be as big as previous major updates, there will still be much to enjoy when the update releases next week.

