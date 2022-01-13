What does VDM mean in GTA RP?

VDM is a popular abbreviation in various GTA RP servers that stands for Vehicle Death Match.

More often than not, being accused of performing VDM is not a good thing. Of course, a casual player might not understand what a Vehicle Death Match is. Essentially, it's a term used when a player kills another with a vehicle, usually without any rhyme or reason in the context of the roleplay.

It's similar to RDM, which stands for Random Death Match, except RDM doesn't necessarily involve vehicles. Gamers should know that abusing VDM is considered a kick or ban-worthy offense in several GTA RP servers.

What is the meaning of VDM in GTA RP?

VDM is an old term used in roleplaying games prior to GTA RP exploding in popularity. However, the term and its definition are largely the same throughout the years.

Here are some examples of VDM in GTA RP:

A player running over a cop and others while refusing to roleplay why they did it.

Somebody ramming their vehicle into other vehicles and driving away without explaining why they did it.

A player bumping into another random player for no apparent reason.

Of course, there are instances where neither party may care about following the rules. In these three examples, the third one would be the least worthy of a ban and isn't something to be concerned about in the long run. However, the first example would likely result in a ban given how blatant it is.

What are not examples of a Vehicle Death Match?

This term's existence doesn't mean that players can't kill one another with vehicles in a GTA RP server. For example, a criminal on the run after a successful heist doesn't have to stop their car when they run over somebody else. They have a justified reason in this instance.

The most important thing for roleplayers to consider about what counts as VDM and what doesn't, is how it factors into that particular situation. If it happened accidentally and wasn't intentional, one could go with the flow and make up additional roleplay elements as they go along.

Other abbreviations and terms

The aftermath of a Vehicle Death Match (Image via Trippy)

If somebody is looking up VDM, chances are, they may also wish to know other valuable abbreviations and terms. Here is a short list of some prominent ones:

FailRP: Happens when a person stops roleplaying (or chooses not to roleplay).

Happens when a person stops roleplaying (or chooses not to roleplay). Metagaming: Using real-life knowledge that the player's character shouldn't know.

Using real-life knowledge that the player's character shouldn't know. NLR (New Life Rule): Characters who "died" must forget all events before their death, including those who killed them.

Characters who "died" must forget all events before their death, including those who killed them. NVL (No Value of Life): A character disregarding either their life or other people's lives unrealistically.

A character disregarding either their life or other people's lives unrealistically. OOC (Out of Character): A player's character acting differently than what one would expect for them. OOC can be used in both good and bad situations.

A player's character acting differently than what one would expect for them. OOC can be used in both good and bad situations. Powergaming: Attempting to purposefully give a player's character more advantages over other characters.

Attempting to purposefully give a player's character more advantages over other characters. RDM (Random Death Match): The act of killing somebody else (or attempting to) for no reason.

Unsurprisingly, all of these terms have to do with how a character roleplays.

