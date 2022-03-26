When is GTA Online next weekly update for March 2022?

GTA Online fans were pleased to return to routine weekly updates as of March 24. Most gamers assume that after the unfortunate release week confusion of the new next-gen GTA 5, the weekly updates can return to normal. The next update will occur on March 31.

This week's podium vehicles, prize rides, and more encourage players who want things to get back to normal and put all of their Expanded & Enhanced frustrations behind them. It is also the first-ever GTA Online weekly update for next-gen consoles.

This article will discuss when GTA Online fans can expect the next weekly update for March 31, 2022.

Back to normal for GTA Online weekly updates

Thankfully for GTA Online fans, the weekly update returned after the short break due to the release of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. March 24 saw the first weekly update after two consecutive weeks between March 10 and March 24, when nothing changed for gamers.

The video above shows the current rides and rewards available in the last week of this month, March 24 onwards.

This week, the Podium vehicle is the Pegassi Torero, a top sports-classic car to add to the collection. The Prize Ride is the Ubermacht Sentinel XS, which can be stolen from the street, and so is an odd choice. Perhaps it has some HSW features on the next-gen consoles.

There is also x2 cash and RP in the Adversary Double Down Mode and a Martin Madrazo mission. Gamers on the next-gen consoles will also receive extra rewards for participating in the HSW races. Finally, there are plenty of money-saving discounts across various vehicles.

What could the last update of the month be? (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online players, both previous and next-gen, will receive the following update on March 31. Players are curious about how these features might vary from previous to next-gen consoles.

Many wonder if there could ever be an issue with the next-gen weekly updates containing unsuitable items for previous generation consoles.

It is unlikely this will be a problem too soon. However, gamers will have it in their minds until Rockstar addresses this possible issue unless it is resolved as it may have been this week by having Sentinel XS as the Prize Ride. For example, it means nothing to PS4 players, but PS5 players can take full advantage of HSW with this vehicle.

Everyone in the community will know more by next week when the March 31 weekly update launches, hopefully with a bit more explanation from Rockstar about these updates as we advance.

