When does the snow end in GTA Online and bring Los Santos back to normal?

GTA Online players are enjoying the white and chilly atmosphere right now, thanks to the snow. Rockstar Games introduced this season as part of the Christmas-themed Festive Surprise event on December 22, 2022, and decided to continue with the 2023 New Year Special update.

The snow has been falling for three weeks, but that will change soon. San Andreas is an island state with tropical weather, and snow is a rarity there. While Grand Theft Auto 5 does not have a winter or snowy season on the main island, developers included it as a bonus in the multiplayer version.

So when will this snow season end in GTA Online, and when will Los Santos' environment return to normal?

The GTA Online snow season ends on January 12, 2023

Snow is one of the few seasonal decorations that Rockstar has released in GTA Online for a limited time. Typically, the season lasts only a few days, around Christmas and New Year. But the studio decided to extend the festivities for a few more weeks.

Rockstar Games confirmed the continuation of the snow season in a newswire published on December 29, 2022. According to the official newswire,

“The eggnog may have soured, but the rare Los Santos snowfall and holiday-themed festivities are still going strong in Southern San Andreas. Through January 11: take out The Gooch stalking the streets and receive The Gooch Mask.”

All Christmas-themed Festive Surprise activities in GTA Online will be available until January 11, 2023. The following day, January 12, 2023, is a Thursday, which is also a prominent day for weekly game updates. So, the snow season will continue until the weekly update is released on January 12.

Although the gaming studio hasn't released any official statements regarding the end of the snow season, popular GTA data miners like Tez2 have also added to the speculation.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Snowfall and holiday-themed festivities last till Thursday, January 12 Snowfall and holiday-themed festivities last till Thursday, January 12#GTAOnline https://t.co/xXCff22u2y

All snow-themed events and rewards in GTA Online

Rockstar Games kicked off the snow season in GTA Online with a slew of holiday-themed events and surprises. Such a thick layer of ice has given birth to an army of snowmen throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can find them in the Snowmen Collectibles event and destroy 25 statues to demonstrate their dominance across the region.

Destroying each statue grants players $5000 in-game money and 1000 RP. After destroying all 25 of them, you'll receive a collective reward of $125,000 and the limited-time Snowman outfit.

While searching for Snowman statues, you may encounter The Gooch as he attempts to knock you out and grab your loot. The character steals a sizeable chink of money and snacks from players, and if you manage to kill it in time, the game will reward you with $30,000, all of the stolen snacks, and The Gooch Mask.

If you come across the Weazel News Plaza, you might also encounter an intense gunfight between cops and bank robbers on top of the building. The Weazel Plaza Shootout event was added by Rockstar as a tribute to the film Die Hard. After knocking the robbers down, you unlock the new WM 29 Pistol.

