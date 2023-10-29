When will GTA 6 come out: Everything known so far

The gaming community has been waiting for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 for a long time. Although publisher Rockstar Games confirmed its active development back in 2022, there still haven't been any revelations about its release date. Rumors indicated that the sequel would be revealed on October 26, 2023. Needless to say, that didn't happen, and the community continues to await an official announcement.

That said, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, seemingly hinted at a possible GTA 6 release window in its recent earnings calls. If the statements were actually related to Grand Theft Auto 6, the game might be out sometime between a year and a year and a half from now.

Analyzing everything known so far about when GTA 6 might be released

Rockstar confirmed active development of the sequel in 2022 (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

Rockstar Games confirmed active development of Grand Theft Auto 6 back in February 2022. No details about the game were revealed, but the information was enough to excite the fanbase. Over a year has passed since the announcement, and we are yet to learn more about the highly anticipated sequel.

However, around 90 video clips containing Grand Theft Auto 6's development footage were leaked online in September 2022. Rockstar confirmed that the footage was real and assured gamers that the title would be properly introduced when it was ready.

Although the GTA 6 leaks had showcased a lot about the next title in the series, some were worried the incident would result in a delay. According to Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, the leaks had a somewhat emotional effect on the developers but hadn't affected them business-wise.

In its last two earnings calls, Take-Two said that it anticipates $8 billion in Net Bookings revenue in Fiscal Year 2025. Many now believe that period to be the possible release window for GTA 6, as out of all games under Take-Two, Grand Theft Auto 6 has the best chance of generating such an amount in revenue.

Fiscal 2025 should last between late 2024 and early 2025. Earlier this year, reputed insider Tez2 also suggested a Holiday 2024 to early 2025 release window for the next game. Thus, as per everything known so far, Grand Theft Auto 6 might be released during that period.

Tez2's suggested release window for the next title (Image via Reddit: u/SuckzForYou)

As far as a GTA 6 trailer or an announcement is concerned, there were rumors of that happening on October 26, 2023. However, since the date has passed and details of Grand Theft Auto 6 have still not been revealed, there are now similar expectations from Take-Two's next earnings call, which will take place in November this year.

If a GTA 6 announcement takes place in 2023, there is reason to believe that it might be released between late 2024 and early 2025. This is because Rockstar usually announces new titles around a year and a half to two years before release. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were announced nearly two years before their eventual release dates.

