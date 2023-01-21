When will GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition be released on Epic Games Store?

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will launch on the Epic Games Store sometime in late January 2023. This piece of news came out after the company launched the title on Steam on January 19, 2023. No patch was released that day, meaning gamers got the same title as the Rockstar Games Launcher version.

Nonetheless, some might wish to get the game on the Epic Games Store instead of Steam for one reason or another. There isn't much time between now and the "later in January" estimate that Rockstar gave fans regarding the game's next release date.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on the Epic Games Store in late January 2023

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d https://t.co/n1T7MlNXcD

The relevant passage from the above Newswire embed that confirms the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's port to the Epic Games Store states the following:

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher — and will release later in January on the Epic Games store."

This news came out on January 19, 2023, meaning gamers won't have to wait long to get this port. It is worth noting that a rumor regarding the game being released on the Epic Games Store on January 19, 2023, ended up being false.

At the very least, that date was only accurate for the Steam release, which wasn't the focus of that leak.

Other GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition news

The promotional banner for the Steam Sale (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers who don't want to wait that long can opt to get the game on Steam or the Rockstar Games Launcher since they're also PC ports. On a related note, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is available at a 50% discount on Steam through the Rockstar Games Publishing Sale.

That brings its price from $59.99 to $29.99. It is worth mentioning that gamers are unable to purchase any individual part of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. For example, they can't just get the remastered San Andreas by itself. They must instead purchase the whole collection.

The Rockstar Games Publishing Sale ends on February 2, 2023. The original Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are still delisted from Steam and are thus not eligible for this promotion.

No patch or mobile port news

It's the same game, for better or for worse, as it was back in October 2022 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has yet to make any announcements regarding a patch to further fix the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's numerous problems. Since nothing new came out with the Steam release, it's likely that the Epic Games Store port will be more of the same.

Also, the Android and iOS ports are still slated for a Q1 release in 2023. Nothing new has been revealed about these ports, which might worry some mobile gamers hoping to play the remaster. Otherwise, that's everything that players need to know about the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and its future ports and patches.

