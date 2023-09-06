Where to buy motorcycle helmets in GTA Online: Locations, perks, & more

All GTA Online clothing stores have motorcycle helmets that you can purchase. They're technically located under the "Hats" section. However, finding them might not be intuitive for most players, so this guide should help. It is worth mentioning that all default clothing stores sell the exact same items. This means you will get the same clothes in Binco as you would in Suburban and Ponsonbys.

This guide tells you where you can find each GTA Online store's "Hats" section. Pick whichever spot is most convenient for you.

Where to find motorcycle helmets in GTA Online

This is the Suburban location (Image via Rockstar Games)

Let's start with Suburban. This store is easy to spot since there are actual hats on the rack. Get close to see an option where you can browse what's on offer. Motorcycle helmets are considered hats in GTA Online.

You can search through a few sections here. The "Helmets" menu is where most motorcycle helmets are located. However, there are also "Biker Helmets."

A few items that may interest you are located here (Image via Rockstar Games)

The process of finding motorcycle helmets in each clothing store is the same as far as navigating menus goes. All that is left to cover here is where you can discover each shop's "Hats" section.

Binco location

This is the Binco location (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can find helmets in Binco next to a rack in the corner of the store. Some hats are present there.

Ponsonbys location

This is the Ponsonbys location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final generic clothing store is the hardest one to navigate. You can find all hats on the right side of the store at the very end of the rack.

Vespucci Movie Masks location

You can also get some helmets here (Image via Rockstar Games)

The last location worth mentioning is Vespucci Movie Masks. You can find several helmets by interacting with the straw hats near the vendor here. Choose whichever vendor of the aforementioned shops is most convenient for you.

Motorcycle helmet perks

Motorcycle helmets have a unique perk in GTA Online in that they offer some resistance to headshots. The exact amount varies from one head accessory to another, but you are encouraged to equip one of the bullet-resistant helmets. Doing so can help you win more often in Freemode PvP. After all, surviving even just one shot could be the difference between life and death.

Note that some Combat Helmets have more utility than just extra protection, such as Night or Thermal Vision. You can also change which Biker Helmet you have in the Interaction Menu under the "Style" category.

Motorcycle helmets used to be cosmetic in past games within the series. It will be interesting to see how they evolve in future titles like Grand Theft Auto 6.

