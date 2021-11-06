Where can GTA 4 players deliver Stevie's cars?

GTA 4 players should consider stealing some of Stevie's cars since they can make good money.

Of course, they have to know where to look. These cars are found in every single burrough, from Broker to Alderney, and GTA 4 gamers need to know where to drop off these vehicles. Thankfully, Stevie will send regular text messages on where to find him, so it shouldn't be too difficult.

Stevie's Car Thefts is located all the way in Bohan, which is the second island in the game. It's easy to miss it, considering how it blends in with the background.

Had it not been for Stevie's cars, GTA 4 users wouldn't have thought much of it. Here is what they need to know about their deliveries.

Delivery location of Stevie's cars in GTA 4

Stevie's cars are all around Liberty City, but there is only one destination. GTA 4 players must deliver it to a specific garage in Bohan.

The shop they are looking for is called S&M Auto Sales, and this is what they need to do when delivering Stevie's cars.

Head to S&M Auto Sales

Here are the GTA 4 map coordinates (Image via Sportskeeda)

S&M Auto Sales is a local shop found in Bohan, in the Chase Point area. It is located right between Guantanamo Avenue and Rocket Street. GTA 4 users can use the above image for the map coordinates.

Liberty City is a dense area, so they should find this location rather quickly. S&M Auto Sales has a slanted rooftop and steel garage. It also has brickhouse red paint that dried up a long time ago.

GTA 4 gamers can drive Stevie's cars right into the garage, which will stay open so they can go inside. There is a financial incentive to collect all 30 vehicles.

Why should players deliver these cars?

Stevie's cars are an excellent way to make lots of money in GTA 4. Players need to make sure they're in good condition before they store them in the garage. The less damage it has, the more cash they will earn.

GTA 4 gamers should deliver all 30 of Stevie's cars. Upon doing so, they can deliver any vehicle to the garage. They will earn cash based on its condition, as well as the model type.

This is the most reliable way to stay rich after the story missions are complete.

When can users get started?

The side mission for Stevie's cars remains unavailable for quite a while. GTA 4 players have to wait until they unlock the Alderney safehouse, which they can do if certain missions are already completed.

No. 1 (Brucie Kibbutz)

(Brucie Kibbutz) Smackdown (Derrick McReary)

The first mission is relatively early in the game. GTA 4 users meet Brucie while they are still in Broker. In fact, he is the one who introduces Stevie.

However, the second mission doesn't show up until much later. Gamers have to progress through the McReary family missions.

It makes sense from a game design standpoint. Users need to unlock all the islands before they can find any vehicles.

