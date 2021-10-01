Where can GTA 5 players find a helicopter?

All GTA 5 players should know where to find a helicopter, given how useful they are for travel.

Helicopters are the fastest and easiest solution when it comes to traveling across the map. Players can go anywhere they want in no time. However, finding a helicopter in GTA 5 is tough.

There are a few locations to be on the lookout for. Alternatively, players can also cut to the chase and use cheats instead.

Finding a helicopter in GTA 5: Here is where to look

The Nagasaki Buzzard (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are different types of helicopters in GTA 5. Smaller ones like the Maverick are fast and nimble. On the other hand, bigger ones like the Cargobob are mainly useful for imports and exports.

Nonetheless, they all serve one purpose. With the help of these vehicles, GTA 5 players can travel from Los Santos to Blaine County in only a few minutes.

Main spawn locations

Davis Sheriff's Station in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can find helicopters in several locations. They are generally found on helipads with rooftop access. Notably, these vehicles aren't out in the open. Rather, players will have to search for them manually.

Here are a few helicopter spawns from GTA 5, along with their respective vehicles:

Central Los Santos Medical Center (Maverick, Buzzard and Cargobob)

(Maverick, Buzzard and Cargobob) Davis Sheriff's Station (Police Maverick and Buzzard)

(Police Maverick and Buzzard) Elysian Island (Cargobob)

(Cargobob) Los Santos International Airport (Frogger)

(Frogger) NOOSE Headquarters (Maverick, Buzzard, and Annihilator)

(Maverick, Buzzard, and Annihilator) Sandy Shores Airfield (Frogger and Cargobob)

(Frogger and Cargobob) Vespucci Helipad (Swift)

GTA 5 helicopters tend to spawn near hospitals and law enforcement. Having said that, players should be careful when dealing with the latter. They might receive a wanted rating if they are caught tresspassing.

Buy a helicopter online

Of course, GTA 5 players can also purchase the Vespucci Helipad for $419,850. Afterwards, they can buy helicopters via the EyeFind website. They have to go to the Travel and Transport section.

Players should look for a website called Elitas. They will Froggers and Mavericks on the main page. Once the purchase is complete, the helicopters will spawn at the Vespucci Helipad. It's an expensive but permanent addition to the player's collection.

Cheats are cheap alternative method

Cheats are a mainstay of the series. GTA 5 players can bypass paywalls by activating cheats. There is no need to purchase a vehicle online. Coupled with that, it also saves time looking for a helicopter. Indubitaby, this is the easiest method.

Here are the GTA 5 cheats for a Buzzard helicopter:

PC : BUZZOFF

: BUZZOFF PlayStation : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Phone Number: 1-999-289-9633

Note that phone number cheats are exclusive to enhanced versions. Keep in mind that GTA 5 cheats may disable certain achievements.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

