Where to find the Infernus in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas may remember the Infernus, a classic staple of the series ever since the 3D Era.

Back in the old days, the Infernus was one of the fastest vehicles in the game. GTA San Andreas players can routinely hit top speeds within a matter of moments. In addition to its substance, the Infernus was also a very stylish car. Players always looked good when they were driving one.

As a result, players need to look high and low just to find it. Luckily, the Infernus does have some reliable spawns in GTA San Andreas. There are several places for the player to look for the Infernus. Once they find one, they should put it in their garage right away.

The Infernus is one of the hotter rides in GTA San Andreas, so here's where players can find it

GTA San Andreas has the second largest map in the series. This means players will have more locations to spawn the Infernus. Here's a look at where they can find this flashy super car.

These are the main locations

The Infernus rarely shows up on the streets, unless it's a highly affluent area. Sometimes players will have an easier time finding it parked somewhere. Here are a few spawn points in GTA San Andreas:

Los Santos (Downtown and Richman)

(Downtown and Richman) San Fierro (Paradiso)

(Paradiso) Tierra Robada (Bayside Marina)

(Bayside Marina) Las Venturas (Prickle Pine, The Strip, and Old Venturas)

GTA San Andreas has two reliable spawns in particular. Over in Los Santos, players can find the Infernus near a bridge. It will be right between Rodeo and the Flint Intersection.

Meanwhile, San Fierro has an Infernus parked somewhere in Paradiso. Players have to look for the house at the most northeastern point. However, the Infernus will disappear if the player imports it afterwards.

How good is the Infernus in GTA San Andreas?

Simply put, the Infernus is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA San Andreas. It can directly compete with the Cheetah, another strong contender for the fastest. The Infernus has great handling, which helps when making sharp turns. It also has a good tire grip for various terrains.

The main downside of the Infernus is its low durability. It will break down if it takes too many hits. GTA San Andreas players must avoid crashing it whenever possible.

Regardless, this is still a great vehicle for high speed chases. They just need to make sure they don't oversteer.

Players will definitely look stylish in one

The Infernus offers a sleek design, similar to the Honda NSX. It also shares a few similarities with the Cizeta-Moroder V16T. GTA San Andreas players can always customize it in a local mod shop.

There are several ways they can make themselves look better, such as custom hoods and grilles.

Unless they keep crashing into objects, GTA San Andreas players will look great in the Infernus. It's one of the most stylish vehicles in the entire game, let alone the original trilogy. Players can't go wrong by keeping one in their garage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul