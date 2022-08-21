Where is the Cargobob in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

In GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, the Cargobob is a real lifesaver during stressful situations. Whenever a player needs to transport a valuable car, there is no better way than with a Cargobob. These helicopters have the special ability to latch onto vehicles and carry them away. Players can use them for various purposes, such as controlling a flying tank.

Without question, everyone should have a Cargobob in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Even after all these years, the helicopter still has plenty of uses in 2022. Players simply need to know where to find them, since Los Santos and Blaine County provide huge landscapes.

A few reliable ways to get the Cargobob in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Sometimes it will spawn in the following locations

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises only has a few spawn locations for the Cargobob. Payers can try looking for it in the following places:

Fort Zancudo

Los Santos Naval Port

Keep in mind that Fort Zancudo is a heavily guarded military base, so it's far too risky to look for a Cargobob there. More often than not, somebody will be piloting the helicopter. A player can try getting a headshot, but it will only attract unwanted attention. With that being the case, Fort Zancudo should generally be avoided.

It's much safer to go after the Los Santos Naval Port in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players will find a few Cargobobs parked in that area. However, that isn't always the case, so this method isn't guaranteed by any means.

Also look for helipads after reaching Rank 22

Players can level up through a ranking system in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. They will receive more rewards if they continue to level up throughout the game. For instance, if a beginner can get all the way up to Rank 22, a Cargobob will randomly show up in various helipads.

Of course, players will need to look for those locations first. Many of them can be found near airports, military bases, and police stations. It doesn't matter if the players are in Los Santos or Blaine County.

Players should definitely buy the Cargobob

This is quite possibly the simplest method in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players simply need to use their phones to visit the Warstock Cache and Carry website. The most basic one costs a grand total of $1,790,000. If the player already owns a Hangar, they can store it there.

While expensive, it will prove useful in the long run. Players can easily complete retrieval missions with the Cargobob. It's also more convenient to have one in stock, rather than looking for one manually. This will save the players a lot of time during the more difficult missions.

Try giving Pegasus a call

Players can also request a pick-up with a little help from Pegasus Concierge. To do that, they must navigate the Interaction Menu and look for "Aircraft". A Cargobob will be delivered in the player's closest location. Most of the time, it will be parked in a helipad or in the middle of a parking lot.

All it takes is a simple call to Pegasus in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Before the player realizes it, they will have the Cargobob in their possession.

