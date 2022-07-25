5 best Pegasus vehicles in GTA Online that are worth buying

The open world of GTA Online is filled with unique vehicles that car enthusiasts love to try out, including the famous Pegasus vehicles.

Pegasus vehicles cannot be stored in garages due to their large bodies. These vehicles are mostly armed, oversized, armored, and managed by Pegasus Lifestyle Management, which provides storage for them. It is an excellent choice for players who want something extra out of their vehicles.

With that being said, this article will take a look at the five best Pegasus vehicles in GTA Online that players should check out in 2022.

Top five Pegasus vehicles in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

5) Kraken

Kraken Submersibles’ Kraken is a subaquatic vehicle that seems to be quite similar to that of the Submersible with its bright yellow color and body design.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is easily maneuverable and faster than the Submersible due to its twin propellers. Players can pick up the vehicle and dive deep into the ocean up to 500 feet (152m). However, if players try to go deeper than the limit, the vehicle will get crushed by water pressure, killing the player in an instant.

It can be purchased at DockTease for $1,325,000 or free of cost for all returning players.

4) Marshall

Next on the list is Cheval Marshall, a two-door monster truck available in GTA Online. Its design is based on Picador and includes a custom monster truck chassis.

The Marshall seems to be powered by a high-output supercharged V8 engine, with a three-speed gearbox powering all four wheels. It possesses the same level of performance as the Liberator, but with a marginally improved handling. This helps players have proper control of the vehicle as they explore the off-road hills and mountains of Los Santos.

The vehicle is available to purchase for $500,000 from Warstock Cashe & Carry or free of cost for returning players.

3) Luxor Deluxe

Buckingham Luxor Deluxo is an eight-seater private jet introduced in GTA Online with the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Its visual design is similar to that of the Luxor jet, but with a solid gold color.

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle has a drastically improved braking system compared to its standard variant. Due to its solid gold construction, it is a bit on the heavier side, impacting its acceleration and handling. It is the perfect vehicle to cruise around and flex one's wealth around Los Santos in style or dive bomb a group of players.

Luxor Deluxe can be purchased for $10,000,000 from Elitás Travel.

2) Rhino Tank

The legendary Rhino Tank has been present in almost every game in the GTA Series since Grand Theft Auto 3. It is a military armored vehicle based on the German Leopard 2A4, the Japanese Type 90 tank, and the South African TTD prototype.

The vehicle packs 120mm powerful cannons and two non-usable machine guns. On the performance side, it seems to be powered by a 1,500HP turbine engine that powers the entire tracking system of the tank. It also boasts an impressive top speed of 34 mph (55km/h). Players can pick up this vehicle and rampage in the game’s open world.

It can be purchased in GTA Online for $1,500,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

1) Cargobob

The number 1 spot is taken up by none other than everyone’s favorite Cargobob, a two-seater helicopter manufactured by Western Company. Its outer design resembles a real-life CH-46 Sea Knight, making it one of the heaviest and largest helicopters available in the game.

The vehicle is powered by two powerful turboshaft engines that power it in a tandem configuration. It is one of the easiest to control helicopters as it does not use a tail rotor at all.

The fascinating about it is its ability to use its grappling hook while flying it. Players can easily carry vehicles or shipping containers and make the delivery quicker via the sky route.

It can be purchased for $1,790,000 - $1,995,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry.

With so much variety to choose from, players can never get bored of picking any of the Pegasus vehicles and making memorable moments in GTA Online. As gamers are getting new vehicles with the Criminal Enterprises update, they can create a collection of unique vehicles and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

