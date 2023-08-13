Where to find Infernus in GTA 5 story mode (August 2023)

The Pegassi Infernus is one of the most popular cars in GTA 5. It has been in the series since 2001 and is recognized as one of the fastest cars in free roam. The HD Universe car is based on the real-life first-generation Lamborghini Murciélago, Lamborghini Diablo, and Pagani Zonda. Rockstar Games offers it as a free vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 5 that players can steal from the streets.

While the Infernus can be seen randomly anywhere on the map, the car frequently spawns in some dedicated spots. This article lists all possible locations where GTA 5 Story Mode players find the Infernus in August 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

All possible spawn locations to find the Pegassi Infernus in GTA 5 Story Mode

The iconic Pegassi Infernus is a supercar in GTA 5 that can be easily recognized by its unique appearance and aerodynamic design. Following are the spots where you can find the car in Story Mode:

In the parking lot at Vespucci Beach in Vespucci.

Car park at The Richman Hotel in Richman, Los Santos.

Pacific Bluffs, near Dr. Isiah Friedlander’s house.

In the parking lot at Vinewood Racetrack.

Mirror Park neighborhood.

West Vinewood neighborhood.

Rockford Hills neighborhood.

Outside Lost Santos Customs in Burton, Los Santos International Airport, and La Mesa.

It should be noted that these are possible locations and do not necessarily guarantee the spawn of the vehicle in GTA 5 Story Mode. However, you can also purchase the car from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $440,000.

If you own a Grotti Turismo R, you can drive it to increase the Pegassi Infernus’ spawn chances.

Is the Infernus available in GTA Online?

The Pegassi Infernus was available for purchase as a personal vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. However, Rockstar Games removed it from the in-game website after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023. Nonetheless, you can still find it in free roam in the aforementioned locations.

Performance of the Pegassi Infernus

The Pegassi Infernus supercar is powered by a six-liter high-revving engine capable of pushing 610 hp. It accelerates quickly and can reach high speeds in no time. While the game files show its top speed as 93.21 mph or 150.00 km/h, it can reach 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h when fully upgraded (as tested by YouTuber Broughy1322).

One of the best race cars in GTA 5, it can finish a lap in 1:02.929 minutes. The six-speed transmission and all-wheel drive layout make it suitable to use as a daily drive. Players hope Rockstar Games adds the Infernus to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

