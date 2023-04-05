Where to find the Sabre Turbo muscle car in GTA 5 story mode?

There are over 300 vehicles in GTA 5 story mode, ranging from supercars to classic coupes. While normal cars spawn frequently in the game, the Sabre Turbo muscle car usually appears after completing a mission. Even though the location can be random, there are still some areas where gamers can find this classic ride frequently, if not always.

How to obtain the Declasse Sabre Turbo in GTA 5 story mode

The Declasse Sabre Turbo is a 2-seater civilian muscle car in GTA 5 that has taken direct inspiration from the 1970 Oldsmobile 442 and 1970 Buick GSX. It is one of the legacy cars that has been a part of the game since its launch in 2013. All three protagonists can find this classic vehicle spawning at random locations; however, there are a handful of places where it’s mostly found.

Based on thorough research by the community over the years, Sabre Turbo spawns more often after completing Trevor's Minutemen Strangers and Freaks mission:

It spawns in the Downtown Los Santos area when gamers drive a Dominator, Phoenix, or Gauntlet muscle car.

It can also be found around the Los Santos Storm Drain location as part of the Marabunta Grande street race.

Players should note that it can spawn anywhere in the open world of Los Santos; however, the aforementioned areas have greater chances.

Everything else to know about Declasse Sabre Turbo in GTA 5

The Sabre Turbo is largely identical to its previous iteration in Grand Theft Auto 4 with some minor changes in its appearance. Now it doesn’t come with chin spoilers and extra hood options. Players can still add the removed parts via customization at LS Customs or an Auto Shop.

On the performance front, it may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 but still runs on a powerful 550 ci turbocharged V8 engine with a 5-speed transmission. This allows it to reach a decent top speed of 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h) and a lap time of 1:10.136.

Being a classic muscle vehicle, it possesses a heavy body, mediocre brakes, and soft suspension. Despite its tendency to spin around corners, it can still give competition to other modern muscle vehicles in GTA 5 thanks to its exceptional power and good turning circle. Experienced drivers can also take advantage of the heavyweight by shunting it to other cars around.

Even though the Sabre Turbo is nothing special in 2023, it is still a must-own vehicle for classic car enthusiasts who want to wreak havoc in Los Santos in style

