Where to get the Tuxedo in GTA 5

So where does one buy themselves a fine Tuxedo for GTA 5? Players should know that it is at the Ponsonbys store. In order to get the tuxedo in GTA 5, all players need to do is visit one of the three Ponsonsbys stores around the city and buy the Tuxedo for $10,000.

Known for its high end clothing and fantastic jewelry selection, Ponsonbys is the perfect place for players to purchase some nice new clothes. In addition to being where players find their tuxedos, they might equally want to take a look at Ponsonbys' extensive watch collection to accessorize themselves for any occasion.

GTA 5: Dress to impress

GTA 5 is a vast world with so much minor attention to detail - from unfinished sky-scrapers to the coolest looking cars, right down to tiny golden cufflinks, each with their own flair and different looks that keep the GTA 5 players so involved in the universe. The Tuxedo is another item that proves the devil is in the details.

There are three locations where players can find Ponsonbys in Los Santos.

All storefronts - Image Via Sportskeeda.com

Portola Drive, Rockford Hills - in a busy shopping district near the jewelry store

Rockford Plaza, Las Lagunas Boulevard, Burton - the nearest Ponsonbys to Michael's house

Cougar Avenue, Morningwood - on a more quiet street with fewer surrounding business

GTA 5: The best dressed

Franklin is the only character that also owns a white tuxedo. It appears in his closet during a mission. Michael sported his Tuxedo for the first time since his movie premiere on GTA 5. Even Trevor can look a million times more approachable after he too buys a Tuxedo from Ponsonbys. Give him a slick new city look with a tux or a fine charcoal suit, for example.

Don't we look nice - Image Via Sportskeeda.com

So, whether players feel like wearing a Tuxedo in GTA 5 to appear richer and more successful to the NPCs in the game, or they just want to see how much fancier they really can make each GTA 5 character, Ponsonbys is the place to do it. Visit a store near you now.

