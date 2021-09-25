Where is the third juror in GTA 5?

The Multi Target Assassination mission can be difficult for GTA 5 players, mainly because of the third juror.

Franklin had to eliminate multiple jurors who were bribed by Redwood Cigarettes. Notably, Lester wants to get back at the company for multiple reasons. GTA 5 players only have nine minutes in real life to complete the mission. This means they have to take out the targets quickly.

For the most part, these targets are out in the open. There are four of them in total. However, the third juror is not as easy to find. These missions are essential to stock market manipulation. Here is what GTA 5 players can do to relieve their headaches.

Where can GTA 5 players find the third juror?

GTA 5 players have a good reason to complete these missions. If they invest in the right stocks, they can make several million dollars. It's just enough to buy the expensive Los Santos Golf Course. However, they need to take care of all the targets. Here is how the Multi Target Assassination works.

Take out the first two jurors

Lester will give Franklin the instructions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first two jurors are easy to find. One of them will be working out on the beach. Meanwhile, the second one is sitting on a boat near the shores. A sniper rifle will be enough to take this one out. GTA 5 players should be mindful of the time limit. Time is of the essence, they should take care of the first targets as soon as possible.

The third juror can be tricky. He is not an obvious target like the previous two. Instead, he is found at a local medical facility. The third juror will be hiding very carefully which further complicates the mission.

The location of the Eclipse Medical Tower

The third juror is found at the Eclipse Medical Tower (Image via Rockstar Games)

Eclipse Medical Tower can be found in West Vinewood. It's a large medical clinic with multiple floors. The building is right next to the Eclipse Towers.

GTA 5 players will be given a GPS route for each location. After one juror is taken out, the next one will be revealed. However, players struggle with finding the third juror. He's not at ground level, which means they will have to search above.

Lining up the shot

It turns out the third juror is hiding on a window cleaner. GTA 5 players will need a sniple rifle to reach him, but they must be mindful of police attention. The sound of a sniper rifle will trigger a wanted rating. They just need to make their getaway.

The rest of the mission is simple. GTA 5 players must chase down the final juror as he tries to escape on a motorbike. However, this makes him an easy target to run over. Afterwards, the Multi Target Assassination is complete.

