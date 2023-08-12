Which is the best Bunker location in GTA Online for earning up to 3x rewards this week? (August 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's weekly updates usually increase the payout of certain businesses temporarily. This week, various departments of the Bunker are offering double and triple the usual amount of cash and RP; hence, there is a lot of money to be made. That said, given the number of Bunkers in the game, one can easily get overwhelmed as to which is the best Bunker location.

Bunkers are pretty costly, and therefore, picking the right one becomes extremely vital to make profits hand over fist. Those in need of a little assistance can use this article for choosing the best Bunker location in GTA Online for earning up to 3x rewards this week.

Determining the best Bunker location in GTA Online for earning up to 3x rewards this week (August 2023)

Here is a list of all Bunker locations in GTA Online along with their respective costs:

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000

- $1,165,000 Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000

- $1,450,000 Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000

- $1,550,000 Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

- $1,650,000 Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000

- $1,950,000 Grand Senora Oil Fields Bunker - $2,035,000

- $2,035,000 Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000

- $2,120,000 Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000

- $2,205,000 Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000

- $2,290,000 Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

While the game allows you to choose whichever Bunker you like, buying one without proper research or just because it is cheap is a big mistake. This is because Bunker resupply and sell missions are timed, and selling in Los Santos is more profitable than selling in Blaine County.

Hence, you can incur losses if your Bunker is too far away or has poor connectivity to the city. Fortunately, these problems can be avoided by getting the Chumash Bunker, which is one of the best Bunker locations in GTA Online. It is pretty close to Los Santos and is reasonably priced.

However, if budget isn't an issue, you must go for the Farmhouse Bunker. It has great connectivity with the highway and is positioned almost right in the center of the map. This will allow you to complete Bunker resupply or sell missions very quickly.

This week, you can earn twice the usual payout by completing Bunker sell missions. You can also earn thrice the regular amount of money and RP by completing Ammu-Nation Contracts.

They are simple delivery missions wherein you must drop off extra weapon parts from your Bunker to an Ammu-Nation store. However, you will have to resupply your Bunker to trigger these contract jobs.

Ammu-Nation stores are present all over GTA Online's map and therefore, having either the Chumash or Farmhouse Bunkers will aid in completing them rather quickly.

Bonus rewards such as these give players a reason to come back into the game and earn an income. They are also one of the many reasons for the game's longevity.

When the series' next game is expected to come out is still a mystery, but Take-Two Interactive's recent earnings call did drop a few hints about a possible GTA 6 release date.

