Which is the best drift car in GTA 5's online multiplayer mode? (August 2023)

GTA 5’s online multiplayer, otherwise known as Grand Theft Auto Online, offers a variety of different types of cars to choose from. This allows players to try and collect vehicles based on their interests, and there’s one thing that they love to do in Los Santos – drifting. Drifting is an act where a ride is steered in such a manner that it makes a controlled skid sideways via turn with its front-side wheels remaining in the opposite direction.

While it’s a skill that one must possess, finding the right kind of vehicle is equally important. That’s where the Dinka RT3000 comes in. As a 2-seater roadster, the car is quite famous for its immense drifting capabilities. That being said, this article shares everything players must know about the RT3000 and its performance as of August 2023.

Dinka RT3000 – The best drift car in GTA Online in 2023

Dinka RT3000 may not be the fastest car in GTA Online, but the best for drifting around corners in Los Santos and Blaine County. It is powered by an Inline-4 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. This allows it to reach a top speed of 119.25 mph with decent acceleration.

Even though the vehicle tends to oversteer, its accurate steering and related characteristics make it easy to initiate a drift without much effort. Its steering is so good that players can easily point in the direction the vehicle is moving quickly.

This enables the drivers to only steer left and right quickly for the drift to begin. Experienced veterans can also follow the same, allowing the car's rear end to swing out and use countersteer to catch it back for the drift to begin.

With a little bit of practice, the Dinka RT3000 becomes one of the best cars in GTA Online, based solely on how easy it is to drift in it.

Everything else players should know about Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT3000 is one of the sports cars in GTA Online, which is inspired by none other than the real-life Honda S2000 (AP), with some design elements taken from the Mazda MX-5 Miata (2001-2005). The car is easily recognized by its sporty yet simple design consisting of the following parts:

Circular-shaped fog lamps

Central mesh grille

Black headlamps housings

Dual circular headlights

Upsept side skirts

Black trim around side mirrors

Manuafcturer’s logo below the rear boot lid

Black tail lamp housings

The Dinka RT3000 is available for $1,715,000 - $1,286,250 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players can utilize some of the working GTA Online money glitches to afford the vehicle relatively easily.

