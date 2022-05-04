Which boat is the best in GTA Online?

The most useful boat in GTA Online isn't the fastest, but it certainly is the most convenient.

For the most part, boats have been a low priority for several years now. They lack a serious niche in GTA Online because of better alternatives. Even worse, there isn't much for players to do in the water. Of course, that doesn't mean every single boat lacks a purpose.

For the sake of this article, boats will be classified as smaller vessels, so the Kosatka doesn't count. To determine the best type of boat in this game, convenience will be the main factor.

There is one particular boat that can prove useful in GTA Online

The main purpose of a boat is to get from one place to another. Given the popularity of the Cayo Perico heist, this is a role they excel at. Players need to safely get to the Kosataka submarine. There is one particular boat that does a better job than everybody else.

The regular Dinghy will see the most use

GTA Online players that buy a Kosatka will have access to a free Dinghy. This boat can be used to reach the submarine from the mainland, and vice versa. Whenever the Kosatka is out at sea, players can perform the following tasks:

Open the Interaction Menu

Go to the Services tab

Select "Kosatka"

Scroll down and request a Dinghy

The Dinghy will be a very useful transportation method. Most GTA Online players grind with the Cayo Perico heist, which requires the Kosatka. What this means is that players need a reliable way to get inside the submarine. Flying vehicles are too risky since they can fall in the water.

With that said, the Dinghy won't be in use forever. Players can upgrade their Kosatka with a moon pool vehicle, such as the Sparrow. However, it costs $1,815,000, which means only the richest players can afford it. The Dinghy is simply a cost-effective way to move between land and sea.

Sadly, boats are completely useless otherwise

With the exception of races, boats have no competitive use in this game. There are much better ways to travel across the sea. For example, most players rely on submersible vehicles like the Stromberg and Toreador.

Regardless, not every player can afford these expenses. The Kosataka is already expensive, which means players will have to save money. Thankfully, they can always depend on a DInghy.

Players will avoid most boats in general

GTA Online really needs to rebalance the game's boats. For example, the Weaponized Dinghy is worth $1,850,000. However, it's very difficult to aim a machine gun. The boat also lacks protection from incoming missiles. Players might as well flush their money down the toilet.

With that said, the average Dinghy will always have use with Kosatka missions. GTA Online players get it for absolutely free, which is a major bonus. This might be the only boat worth using in the game. Otherwise, players will likely consider far better alternatives in the meantime.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

