Which GTA 4 ending is the best and why?

Rockstar Games' GTA 4 has a memorable plot line and players have long enjoyed it, even replaying the story many times. Good plot lines are always loved by the community, as was the case with many older titles in Rockstar's franchise. GTA 4 had two different endings, leaving it up to the players to choose how they wanted the game to end.

Grand Theft Auto 4 had quite a dark look in terms of both the plot as well as the visuals of the game that made it stand apart from all the other titles. This was the case all the way through to the end of the game, as a difficult choice has to be made, no matter which way players choose to end the plot.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains spoilers for the plot, and thus viewer discretion is advised.

Choosing how GTA 4 ends has players play out both scenarios to see the outcome

Jimmy Pegorino hands Niko Bellic an important job, asking him to complete a heroin deal with Dimitri Rascalov. Niko is then given two choices by his cousin Roman, who asks him to take the money, and his girlfriend Kate, who asks him to kill Dimitri.

Depending on the chosen path, Niko ends up either losing his cousin or his girlfriend, and players will have to live with losing either one of them.

Out of Commission

GTA 4's most chosen ending seems to be where Niko strikes first and decides to take down the Platypus ship in the docks as Dimitri and his men unload the drug shipment. This attack kills everyone on board, including Dimitri.

This infuriates Jimmy, who decides to kill Niko at Roman's wedding. However, he misses his mark and ends up shooting Kate, who dies after being badly wounded. Niko decides to go after Jimmy and finally kills him when he confronts him at his casino.

Little Jacob stays back with Niko as an extra backup. Jimmy does manage to run away from the casino, but players manage to chase him down, ending up shooting him dead.

Kate's death is heartbreaking for Niko as she had always been a character who meant well for him, and had always been with him from the beginning.

A Revenger's Tragedy

Many GTA 4 players avoid taking up this option. If Niko chooses to meet Dimitri, the former gets betrayed, as was the plan all along. However, he survives the shootout with Dimitri and his men, and along with Phill Bell, ends up making it out of the warehouse. This infuriates Dimitri as the plan was to kill Niko.

On Roman's wedding day, a hitman is sent to kill Niko, who misses and shoots the groom instead, killing him. Kate dumps the protagonist for not killing Dimitri when he had the chance. Little Jacob and Niko plan to take revenge, and kill Jimmy and Dimitri. They kill the former first, while the latter is killed at the end of a long pursuit.

This is a lot more tragic for Niko, who ends up losing Roman in the shootout, with Kate dumping him as well.

Which ending is the best and favored by most players?

GTA 4 was memorable for many reasons, and the choices in the end gave players another reason to remember and talk about the game for a long time.

No matter which ending the players choose, they end up either losing Roman or Kate, which ends up complicating the choice.

Niko ends up losing Kate anyway in the end as she either dumps him if he takes the deal with Dimitri or is killed by Jimmy if the protagonist kills Dimitri. This leaves players with the only logical ending where Roman is saved so they can still call up on his free taxi service.

Losing Kate is heartbreaking for Niko either way, but there can also only be one Roman, and losing both would have had a worse impact in the protagonist's life by the end of the story. GTA 4 was a memorable game for players as a result of this hard choice and great influence on the way the plot ends.

