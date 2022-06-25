Which GTA Online cars are free this week? (23-29 June 2022)

GTA Online grants access to many freebies to players who are continuously playing the game. Every week, at least two vehicles are offered completely free of cost to all players — the Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride. However, there's a small catch to this, in that players need to 'win' them using certain methods.

The Podium Vehicle is available through the Lucky Wheel Casino, while the Prize Ride is obtainable from the Los Santos Car Meet. This week's Podium Vehicle is the Dinka RT3000, and the Prize Ride is the Vapid FMJ. This article explores these vehicles and also explains how to get them.

Exploring the free cars in GTA Online this week and how to get them

How to obtain the free cars this week

Acquiring a Podium Vehicle in GTA Online always involves the same methods. Players need to get to the Diamond Casino & Resort and head up to the Lucky Wheel. Once there, they can simply spin the wheel and hope for it to stop on the vehicle symbol.

This is the only way that players can win a Podium Vehicle. The wheelspin can only be done once every 24 hours. This means that every player can get up to seven attempts to win a particular Podium Vehicle.

Meanwhile, winning the Prize Ride is more straightforward. Players must satisfy certain specific requirements that are altered with each weekly update. This entails continuing a winning streak or achieving a particular number of wins in a specific position.

Players must find themselves in the top three in Pursuit Races for five days straight in order to win the Prize Ride this week. This is a bit more difficult than usual, although it's not impossible to achieve.

Podium Vehicle - Dinka RT3000

The RT3000 is based on an iconic tuner car, Honda S2000. Auto enthusiasts won't have a hard time guessing this fact since the design isn't radically different from the real-world car. Even the name is intended to be similar.

Despite having a decent top speed and acceleration, the RT3000 has terrible traction. However, its strong acceleration capabilities are somewhat negated by the considerable wheelspin it will experience during launch. It also suffers from huge oversteers and unstable characteristics when going around corners.

The brakes appear to be the car's strongest point since they quickly bring it to a stop, even when going at high speeds. The RT3000 usually costs $1,715,000 in GTA Online with a Trade Price of $1,286,250. It is a popular car for players and tuner fans and is a great choice for drifting.

Prize Ride - Vapid FMJ

The FMJ adopts an extremely futuristic aesthetic that is primarily based on the 2017 Ford GT. The car performs admirably, with high top speed, superb grip, and overall precise handling. Although it accelerates extremely slowly — about as well as the Adder — its turning radius and traction enable it to tackle corners at exceptionally high speeds.

The rear-mid engine and rear-wheel-drive layout provide the car's rear wheels with a ton of power. However, one major flaw of the Vapid FMJ is that it has a tendency to spin out of control.

GTA Online players can usually buy the FMJ for $1,750,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

The FMJ isn't a popular choice among GTA Online players, primarily because of its poor price-to-performance ratio. There are cheaper supercars in the game that are significantly faster, and as such, this car is only worth acquiring if it's available at a discount.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far