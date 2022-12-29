Which is the highest-paying GTA Online heist of all time?

There are a variety of ways to make money in the open world of GTA Online. This includes heists, the multi-part elaborate story missions that have been a part of the game since the release of the Heists Update. Like the story mode, heists consist of a series of setup missions that lead to big payout crimes.

Over the years, GTA Online has received multiple expansions, most notably The Doomsday Heist. The update gave players a plethora of heists to undertake in their quest to become the kingpin of Southern San Andreas. However, out of all the heists available in the game, the Diamond Casino Heist is the highest-paying one.

Everything to know about the Diamond Casino Heist of GTA Online – Overview, payout, and more

The Diamond Casino Heist has been one of the best GTA Online heists since its debut in 2019. The plot is simple: infiltrating the most highly secured building in Los Santos — The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Players must enter the luxury complex with the help of the Cheng family, breach the vault, grab the goods, and take revenge on the corrupt Duggan family.

The Diamond Casino Heist offers a new approach to execution with a major emphasis on gameplay-rich operations and a diverse range of prep missions available for more control. This makes it the biggest heist in GTA Online, where players can decide the outcome of a given scenario.

To get started, players must be in a VIP/CEO Organization or an MC Club member. The CEO/VIP/MC President must have an Arcade. The heist requires a minimum of two players.

Players can earn approximately $10,340,000 from the Diamond Casino Heist, depending on the items collected and the difficulty settings. Diamonds are the most valuable items that provide the maximum payout possibility.

Here’s a breakdown of the possible payout from The Diamond Casino Heist.

Normal Difficulty:

Diamonds - $3,290,000

Gold - $2,585,000

Artwork - $2,350,000

Cash - $2,115,000

Total - $10,340,000

Hard difficulty:

Diamonds - $3,619,000

Gold - $2,843,500

Artwork - $2,585,000

Cash - $2,326,500

Total - $11,374,000

Each player gets a minimum cut of 15% of the total earnings during the Finale. Like The Doomsday Heist, Prep Jobs is necessary to progress to the climax.

The game allows players to complete these missions in Freemode sessions, where they have to choose between the following:

Steal the required equipment from rival organizations

Buy the necessary equipment themselves

Setup missions are also done in Freemode only and are categorized into two classes:

Mandatory

Optional

Here are three main stages of the heists:

First Task – Check the casino and take pictures

Check the casino and take pictures Seconds Task – Check the vault content

Check the vault content Final Task – Execute the heist

There are also three different approaches to carrying out the plan:

Silent & Sneaky The Big Con Aggressive

The host can decide and make choices accordingly, impacting the outcome and earning capacity in one go.

With so much money to earn and a lot of freedom in approaching the Finale, the Diamond Casino Heist is one of the best and highest-paying heists in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes