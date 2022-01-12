Which two variants of Asset Protection Security Contract were cut from GTA Online’s The Contract?

A well-reputed GTA insider has recently stated that "two variants of Asset Protection Security Contract were cut" from GTA Online's The Contract.

Some players might know them as Security Contract: Asset Protection, but the general gist is the same.

Franklin calls and gives users a description of some assets they need to protect from some NPCs.

The two cut Asset Protection missions were:

Airfreight

Showroom

Not much has been revealed about them other than Franklin's description of them. Still, some gamers will find cut content to be interesting.

Two variants of Asset Protection Security Contract that were cut from GTA Online's The Contract

Tez2 @TezFunz2



One called Air Freight and had you protect cargo at LSIA.



The other one was called Showroom and had you protect vehicles at Simeon Dealership. You would encounter Simeon himself with bodyguards as allies.

The above tweet goes into more detail about what Airfreight and Showroom were intended to be. The former involved the player protecting some LSIA cargo from cops, while the latter had them defend Simeon's cars at his dealership.

Neither LSIA nor Premium Deluxe Motorsport ends up being used for Asset Protection missions in this way for the final version.

Tez2 also tweeted that they're "hardcoded disabled". It's possible that Rockstar Games could enable both missions at any point in the future, but there's no guarantee that it can happen.

It is unknown why the developer disabled both Asset Protection missions in the final version of The Contract.

Current versions of Security Contract: Asset Protection

Some current versions of Security Contract: Asset Protection currently in GTA Online include:

Diamond Casino Equipment

Sinsimito Cargo Crates

Wine Barrels

All three missions have a similar premise to the two cut Security Contracts. For example, Diamond Casino Equipment involves players helping Agatha Baker protect a shipment of slot machines and chips from the Los Santos Triads.

Sinsimito Cargo Crates is slightly different, as games are tasked with protecting an unnamed character's tobacco and alcohol from the Lost MC. Likewise, Wine Barrels has users guarding the Duggan Crime Family's wine barrels against some Los Santos Triads.

Other Security Contracts

An example of Asset Protection involving the Duggan Crime Family's Wine Barrels (Image via Rockstar Games)

No other Security Contracts have been known to be cut from GTA Online's The Contract. The current categories of Security Contracts in the game are as follows:

Asset Protection (had two cut missions)

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

It's worth noting that Simeon has little to no presence in GTA Online's The Contract, despite his past connection with Franklin. Lamar and Franklin reference him briefly, but it has nothing to do with the cut Asset Protection missions.

