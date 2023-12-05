Who is the CEO of Rockstar Games? GTA 6 trailer launch causes owner to trend online

Rockstar Games is one of, if not the biggest name in the gaming industry. The studio launched the first GTA 6 trailer today, with 38 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. Besides the game, the trailer has also caused other Rockstar-related topics to trend online, including its CEO. It was founded in 1998, but most of the original crew have left the company.

Founding member Sam Houser currently acts as the president of Rockstar Games. It should also be noted that the gaming studio has a parent company, Take-Two Interactive, whose CEO is Strauss Zelnick.

Rockstar Games CEO trending online after GTA 6 trailer launch earlier today

Sam Houser was born on November 3, 1971 (Image via GTA Wiki)

A quick Google search of Rockstar Games CEO returns the name of Sam Houser, currently the gaming studio's president. He is also one of its founding members alongside Terry Donovan, Gary Foreman, Jamie King, and brother Dan Houser.

The Houser brothers have been heavily involved in several Rockstar titles, such as the Grand Theft Auto games. Unfortunately, Dan Houser left the company in 2020, disappointing numerous studio fans and its titles. Nevertheless, Sam Houser is still at the company, so the gaming community trusts Rockstar to continue delivering high-quality titles.

Today marked one of the biggest occasions for the studio in the last few years, as the first GTA 6 official trailer was launched. The response to it is highly positive and has undoubtedly increased the anticipation around the next entry in the franchise.

Fans have already begun questioning about details like the GTA 6 pre-order date. However, no such information has been confirmed as of this writing.

The trailer showcased the sequel's lead character, Lucia, and the reported protagonist, Jason, along with glimpses of Vice City in its HD Universe avatar. The Tom Petty song used in the trailer, Love is a Long Road, is also trending online along with topics like Rockstar Games CEO.

While the trailer did not announce a GTA 6 release date, it did confirm that it will come out sometime in 2025. More information is expected to be announced as we inch closer to the game's launch period. But Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has already announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, interestingly talked about a possible price-per-hour model for video games recently. This raised concerns among many regarding the pricing of Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the price of the upcoming game has not been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two.

