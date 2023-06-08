Who is Charlie Reed, and what role will he likely play in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update?

Charlie Reed is a character in GTA Online that many players might have forgotten. However, he is going to play a crucial role in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. For those who don't know, this character greets the player when they buy a Hangar. He wasn't important back then but got an expanded role in The Diamond Casino Heist and Cayo Perico Heist updates.

Even back then, Charlie Reed was someone that most players probably didn't think about since he wasn't essential to that DLC. In San Andreas Mercenaries, this character will be responsible for upgrading your Mammoth Avenger.

The old vehicle is getting some new buffs, indicating that Charlie Reed will be an important character that GTA Online players will get used to seeing soon.

Charlie Reed's role in GTA Online up to the San Andreas Mercenaries update

How Ron talks about Charlie (Image via GTA Wiki)

The first time that Charlie Reed meets the player is when they purchase a Hangar. Ron states:

"This is Charlie, he was in the airforce... he was accused of a crime he didn't commit. Innocent mistake, planes crash, he was the fall guy."

Since then, he was hirable for two separate heists for GTA Online players who owned a Hangar.

Gamers could hire Charlie Reed as a gunman for The Diamond Casino Heist for a low 7% cut in exchange for weak combat skills. Likewise, players could spend money on having him perform an airstrike in The Cayo Perico Heist if they got rid of El Rubio's air defenses beforehand.

Neither role was as relevant as his upcoming one in San Andreas Mercenaries.

Charlie Reed's role in San Andreas Mercenaries

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

The Newswire article hyperlinked in the above tweet states that Charlie Reed is leading a new crew known as the Los Santos Angels. They steal data, do raids, and drop "explosive payloads on high-value targets." These activities hint at what gamers might be able to do in the new update.

More importantly, Rockstar Games reveals that players can give the Mammoth Avenger some new upgrades with Charlie Reed's assistance. The full list of upgrades is yet to be revealed, but an Operations Terminal and new weapons are referenced.

Players won't need a Hangar or Facility to store or access their Mammoth Avenger.

San Andreas Mercenaries trailer

Gamers will be able to find out more about Charlie and his escapades in San Andreas Mercenaries once the new update launches on June 13, 2023. While the trailer doesn't reveal much by itself, it still gives GTA Online players an idea of what to expect from all the new content.

Charlie can also be seen in the new official artwork on the left side above the new off-road vehicle. He and the player will be fighting against Merryweather Security in the forthcoming update. Interestingly, Rooster McCraw can also be seen in the official artwork on their side.

For those who don't know, Rooster McCraw is a minor NPC who can also assist the player on The Cayo Perico Heist. Rockstar Games will reveal more about the new GTA Online update once San Andreas Mercenaries goes live. Gamers interested in GTA 6 news instead of a new GTA Online update will have to wait much longer.

