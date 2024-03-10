Who is the GTA 4 lollipop girl: A brief about the character

The GTA 4 lollipop girl has been a figure of intrigue for players for a long time. She was all over the Grand Theft Auto forums as soon as Rockstar Games rolled out the first promotional posters of this game. Players have been hunting for her in the game but haven't found much success, as the developers did not add her character model to the files.

For those unaware, the GTA 4 lollipop girl is called Lola Del Rio in the game, and one can find her police record on their website. She has a history of prostitution as well as public lewdness. She became an iconic face of the GTA series due to her good looks as well as her red lollipop. This article will shed more light on her character and provide a brief history of the iconic GTA 4 lollipop girl.

The GTA 4 lollipop girl is one of the most iconic faces from the game's poster

The GTA 4 lollipop girl first received recognition when Rockstar Games painted her on the side of a building in SoHo, New York, to advertise their upcoming title. Afterward, she appeared in almost every promotional poster, picture, and loading screen of Grand Theft Auto 4.

One of the cool features of GTA 4 is the LCPD website, which players can use to check information about various characters in the game. While they can read about her on the website, her character cannot be found in the game.

This was quite disappointing since the whole player base wanted to meet the famous GTA 4 lollipop girl face-to-face while exploring Liberty City. According to the information available, this character is based on Stephen Bliss's ex-wife.

For those unaware, Stephen was the senior artist at Rockstar Games from 2001 to 2016, and he mentioned in an Instagram post that he modeled the character of Lola Del Rio on his then-wife.

The LCPD website mentioned that Lola Del Rio likes to hang out at two locations — Star Junction and the docks in Algonquin. However, similar to most other promotional cover girls, she does not appear in the game even when players visit these locations. She is one of the characters that players would like to see in GTA 6 in some capacity.

Her records also mention that she is 22 years of age and moved from San Fierro to become a stage actor. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, she was led to pro*titution. The other reason why the girl became famous was due to a small mistake in her first artwork.

Lola had six fingers on her right hand when Rockstar Games first released the artwork. However, this mistake was rectified subsequently. The community has been trying to locate her in GTA 4 among its various fine details for a long time, with no success. Some players tried modifying the game files but it did not impress anybody.

While the GTA 4 lollipop girl is still getting talked about, the community is getting excited because the Rockstar Games just added GTA 6 to their game list.

