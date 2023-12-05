Who are the GTA 6 voice actors? Rumors explored

GTA 6 is arguably the most talked-about subject on the internet at the moment, thanks to the release of its first official trailer. Last year's leaks suggested that there were two protagonists in the game. One of these characters, Lucia, has now been confirmed. The other lead character, allegedly a male named Jason, was apparently shown in the trailer but not named.

Interestingly, fans think that the voice actors of Jason and Lucia are Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Echavarri, respectively. The two individuals are trending online after the trailer's release, but it should be noted that Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed if they are actually the voice actors for the sequel's protagonists.

GTA 6 voice actor rumors explored

Although the GTA 6 official trailer just debuted, the game's reported male and female protagonist duo was featured heavily in September 2022's development footage leak.

After thoroughly analyzing the leaked videos, fans suggested that Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Echavarri might be the voice actors of Jason and Lucia, respectively, in the upcoming game. However, there is no confirmation about them being the voice actors of the lead GTA 6 characters as of writing.

Bryan Zampella has, however, interestingly responded to the situation, cosplaying Jason's look from the leaks and posting cryptic images of him on social media. While there are many fans who don't believe that he voices Jason, some think he might actually be in the highly anticipated sequel.

Bryan has also appeared in videos with ex-Rockstar Games employee Joe Rubino and the voice actor of Franklin Clinton from Grand Theft Auto 5, Shawn Fonteno, giving rise to more rumors about him being in the next game.

The release of Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer once again saw Bryan trending online, with fans flocking to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter).

On the other hand, Alexandra Echavarri, the rumored voice actor of Lucia, recently confirmed on her official Instagram account that she voiced Lupe in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online.

However, her involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6 as Lucia is unconfirmed at the moment, just like Bryan Zampella.

The trailer revealed that the GTA 6 release date will fall in 2025, but an exact date has not been announced as of this writing. It has also been confirmed that the game will be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While a PC release has not been mentioned, it is unlikely that the game will skip this platform. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were also released on PCs a little later, so that might also be the case with GTA 6.

