"Who let the cows out?!": GTA Online fans react to a cow visiting the Cayo Perico Beach Party

The Cayo Perico island was added to GTA Online in December 2020. Although it is inaccessible for exploration outside of The Cayo Perico Heist, players can visit a Beach Party held at the island from the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA). Redditor u/ZFTX did just that, albeit as a cow, and uploaded a video of the same that has entertained quite a few Grand Theft Auto fans.

Throughout the video, u/ZFTX performs various actions that would be normal for a human character. But they look hilarious when playing as a cow, as the model glitches when dancing, drinking, and even during cutscene animations. Reacting to the video above, u/lurizan4life commented:

"Who let the cows out?!"

Another user, u/ZookeepergameKind239, said they had seen the clip before and that it had aged like fine wine.

"This will never not be funny. I've seen it a few times and it ages like fine wine."

Fans react to a cow visiting the Cayo Perico Beach Party 1/2 (Image via Reddit/ZFTX)

Here are more comments from fans who seem to have enjoyed this video:

Fans react to a cow visiting the Cayo Perico Beach Party 2/2 (Image via Reddit/ZFTX)

There were also some questions about how u/ZFTX was able to play as a cow in GTA Online. The OP explained in a comment that this was achieved through Peyote Plants and that the video was shot back when they were last available.

OP explains how they were able to play as a cow (Images via Reddit/ZFTX)

For those wondering, Rockstar Games occasionally makes Peyote Plants available for a limited time, and consuming them can turn you into an animal.

GTA Online player turns into a cow using Peyote Plants and visits the Cayo Perico Beach Party

Peyote Plants can be considered among the fan-favorite features in GTA Online since they add a unique element to the title's usual gameplay. When made available, players can find and consume them to momentarily turn into a bird or land animal. Interestingly, eating an underwater Peyote Plant can turn you into a sea creature.

Redditor u/ZFTX turned into a cow using this feature and visited the Cayo Perico Beach Party, and judging by the comments above, the viewers are quite entertained. Besides the usual missions and heists in GTA Online, it's a good thing that activities such as these also keep fans entertained during the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Official artwork featuring Grand Theft Auto 6's lead characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Peyote Plants are not in the game at the time of this writing, they might be added again in the future, possibly as part of some GTA Online weekly update. Until then, players will have to keep themselves busy with other available content.

