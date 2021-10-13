Who are the main GTA 5 voice actors?

The GTA 5 voice actors put their heart and soul into their performances.

No matter what writing material is given to them, the GTA 5 voice actors give it their all. It has led to very memorable lines that are still quoted to this day. They not only did vocal work, but they also performed motion capture. This is why they look very similar to their video game counterparts.

Players might ask themselves who is behind the mask. Rockstar Games decided to hire a few talented actors. Notably, they were all fairly unknown before GTA 5 came out. Since the release of this game, their profiles have significantly risen. Here are the GTA 5 voice actors that make their magic work.

GTA 5 voice actors: Here is a look at who they are

Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke, and Steven Ogg have all made a name for themselves as GTA 5 voice actors. They all had to audition for their parts and in the end, they earned it. Here is a look back at these GTA 5 voice actors.

Shawn Fonteno (Franklin Clinton)

Prior to GTA 5, Shawn Fonteno only had one role in a video game. This was the legendary GTA San Andreas in which he was simply credited as "Solo." On a related note, he is also the cousin of Young Maylay. He is best known as the voice actor for Carl Johnson.

Both Shawn and Maylay are rappers based in Los Angeles. This gives their roles more authenticity, since Los Santos is a direct counterpart to Los Angeles. They perfectly capture the West Coast feel.

Shawn is very aware of the memes surrounding his character. He even did a live-action version of the "Lamar Roasts Franklin" scene with Slink Johnson.

Ned Luke (Michael De Santa)

Ned Luke is a veteran actor who once retired from show business altogether. Eventually, he wanted to scratch that itch again, which led to his return. He originally didn't care much for the video game industry. However, his agent convinced him to audition for the role of Michael De Santa.

Ned managed to nail his callback shortly afterwards and the rest is history. Out of all the GTA 5 voice actors, he remains the most active in the community. He even called out YouTuber MrBossFTW for clickbait articles about GTA 6.

Ned is very proud of his work and will defend Rockstar Games on occasion.

Steven Ogg (Trevor Philips)

Before GTA 5, Steven Ogg had minor roles in television, but nothing substantial. After a short hiatus, he returned to play as Trevor Philips.

He stole the show with his nuanced depiction of Trevor. He displayed a wide range of emotions with the character and by doing so, he gave Trevor more complexity. One of the best examples is when Trevor digs up Brad's grave in North Yankton. It's one of the most powerful scenes in the entire game.

Out of all the GTA 5 voice actors, Steven has found the most success. He managed to land roles in hit television shows. These include Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead. Steven did admit he was typecast as "the crazy guy." However, it led to a comfortable living.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

