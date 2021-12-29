Who voices Lamar in GTA 5 and Online?

Rockstar Games made sure to use motion capture for all the main characters in GTA 5 and Online. Actors not only had to perform their lines, but they also had to act it out. Most of the actors deliver a good performance in the games.

Of course, Lamar Davis happens to steal the show anytime he's on-screen. All credit is due to his voice actor and capture artist Gerald "Slink" Johnson. He is the one who makes Lamar a truly memorable character in GTA 5 and Online. Johnson is just as essential to his character as Shawn Fonteno is to Franklin Clinton.

Lamar's voice actor from GTA 5 and Online, who brought the character to life

Most players will like Lamar from the first time they see him. GTA 5 and Online would lose their comedic touch without his presence. Of course, his vocal delivery is just as important as the writing itself. Here's what players should know about Lamar's main actor.

Who is Gerald "Slink" Johnson?

Gerald Johnson is not only a voice actor, but he is also a rapper and comedian. Prior to GTA 5 and Online, he was best known for his work in Black Jesus. Slink Johnson also worked for The Boondocks and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Lamar is arguably his biggest role to date, given that GTA 5 is the second best selling game of all time. Many of Lamar's scenes with Franklin are considered some of the best parts of the game.

Lamar is made to be larger than life

Whether it's GTA 5 or GTA Online, Slink Johnson always gives it his all. Lamar hasn't lost a step after all these years, as far as his comedic timing and vocal delivery is concerned.

What makes Lamar work is that he truly believes in everything he does, no matter how ridiculous the situation is. Slink Johnson perfectly captures "the good kind of crazy" that Dan Houser intended for the character. Him and the relatively calmer Franklin, make the the perfect contrast.

Slink Johnson even reenacted the famous roasting scene

Lamar's voice actor is fully aware of the character's popularity. Several GTA 5 and Online fans made their own versions of the "Lamar Roasts Franklin" meme. Slink Johnson took advantage of the situation by doing a live action version with Shawn Fonteno.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha