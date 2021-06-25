5 great performances from GTA 5 voice actors

What really stands out among the GTA 5 cast are the memorable performances of the major characters, especially the protagonists.

GTA 5 followed in the wake of GTA 4, where they used lesser known names for the lead roles. Most of these actors weren't well-known until GTA 5, having played small parts here and there.

Due to their relatively low profiles, these voices have become truly synonymous with the character.

For example, it's hard to look at Steven Ogg without thinking of Trevor Philips. GTA players should keep in mind that these voice actors also provide motion capture for the protagonists. With memorable one-liners and a wide range of emotional displays, GTA 5 provides the player several captivating performances.

Five awesome performances from the GTA 5 voice cast

#5 - Jay Klaitz as Lester Crest

Lester Crest is a chessmaster who handles complex heists for the team. Jay Klaitz fully captures his character with a nerdy protrayal. His tendency to endlessly ramble on can be so unfunny it circles around to being funny instead.

Despite a few rumors back in 2020, Jay Klaitz is still alive and well. On a related note, given the wasteful disease that severely limits the movement of Lester, his voice actor does a good job emulating physical weakness during cut-scenes.

#4 - Gerald Johnson as Lamar Davis

One of the funniest characters in the GTA series, Lamar continually spouts one-liners left and right. His tendency to roast Franklin on the spot has given him a legendary reputation as a comedic relief in GTA 5. Gerald Johnson gives it 110% in his performance of Lamar.

Due to its memetic popularity, both the voice actors for Lamar and Franklin physically enacted the famous roasting scene. It's gotten a lot of attention in recent years, no doubt due to the vocal delivery of these disses.

#3 - Shawn Fonteno as Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton is one of the more likable GTA 5 protagonists, given he is more prone to comedic moments. Shawn Fonteno plays the straight man in various interactions Franklin has to endure, such as his best friend Lamar.

They provide some of the best scenes in GTA 5, thanks to their natural chemistry.

What makes Franklin's performance so good is how nonchalant he is when he delivers funny lines. Most of the time, he is exasperated at the crazy situations he gets himself involved in. He can barely believe it most of the time.

Fonteno is also the cousin of Young Maylay, a rap artist better known for voicing Carl Johnson in San Andreas. He also starred in a few films with DJ Pooh, a radio host and creative consultant for GTA 5.

Given DJ Pooh also co-wrote and co-produced San Andreas, Fonteno has a lot of strong connections to that game.

#2 - Ned Luke as Michael De Santa

Ned Luke wasn't initially into the idea of GTA 5 - he was, first and foremost, a movie, television, and commercial actor . However, it is his role as Michael De Santa that captivated audiences.

After reading the script, Luke gained 25 pounds just to get into his character (who was often regarded as "out of shape").

Michael is a retired criminal who must return to his dangerous lifestyle. Since Luke is a veteran actor with years of experience, he successfully carries this over in Michael's tired voice.

Players can tell he is fed up with everything, given his marital problems and mid-life crises. Luke did a great job in this regard.

Ironically, Luke is married to a yoga instructor. Given Michael and his wife Amanda constantly practice yoga (which is a GTA 5 mechanic), it's only fitting he is voiced by someone who likely does it in his spare time.

#1 - Steven Ogg as Trevor Philips

For many GTA fans, Trevor Philips is one of the scariest (and funniest) characters in the entire series. Thanks to the verbal delivery of Steven Ogg, GTA players truly feel like they are playing a murder-crazy psycho.

When he isn't suddenly shouting, Trevor can send shivers down a player's spine with his calm and soothing voice.

Ogg understands what his character is all about. This is someone who stripped down to his underwear to deliver authentic performances. Nonetheless, he carries such emotional weight during Bury the Hatchet, when Trevor discovers Michael betrayed him and left him for dead. Trevor is truly despondent over the revelation.

Beneath the surface, however, Ogg gives Trevor secretive layers of warmth and kindness. This is best seen with the way he talks to characters he trusts, like his lover Patricia Madrazo.

Despite his abandonment issues, Trevor is fiercely loyal and will protect those he considers friends. Ogg masterfully captures this essence.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul