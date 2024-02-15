Why Bifta from GTA 5 should return in GTA 6

The BF Bifta is one of the oldest cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online that was added with the first ever DLC, the Beach Bum Update in November 2013. However, Rockstar Games removed it from the multiplayer game in June 2023, after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC Update. Nonetheless, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to bring back many removed vehicles in the game.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should reconsider its decision and return the BF Bifta in Story Mode in GTA 6. This article further explains why it'd be a great decision.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

The GTA Online BF Bifta is great for off-road driving

The BF Bifta is one of the best and fastest off-road cars in GTA Online. It is a dune buggy based on the real-life Meyers Manx. Many players may not know this but the vehicle has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto 3. However, it was named Injection.

Rockstar Games completely changed the Injection series in the latest game and introduced a new vehicle with the same name. But, the structure and similarity of the HD Universe BF Bifta completely match with the 3D Universe Injection.

Nonetheless, the Bifta has always been a great vehicle for daily use. It is a two-seater naked-body car that can cruise at a top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h). It is also one of the best customizable vehicles in GTA Online.

Since the upcoming game’s map is expected to have many desert and hilly areas, Rockstar Games should consider returning the BF Bifta as an NPC vehicle. The first GTA 6 trailer showed many off-roading elements such as mud clubs, swamps, beaches, etc. Therefore, adding the vehicle would be a great decision for players’ convenience.

In the above video by the popular motorhead YouTuber Digital Car Addict (YouTube/@DigitalCarAddict), the Bifta was seen seamlessly traversing through both paved and hilly roads. While most vehicles slow down slightly when going off-road, the Bifta showed no such signs. Therefore, it can be regarded as one of the worthy cars to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Since the BF Bifta is an OG car, Rockstar Games used to charge much less for it. Before removal, it was available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for only $75,000. Interestingly, according to Digital Car Addict, the car was free for all players during the first six months of its release.

Therefore, with a little tweaks to the performance and design of Bifta, Rockstar Games should re-add it in the upcoming game as a free car. The State of Leonida has many potentials to utilize this vehicle. Although the first trailer did not show its presence, Rockstar Games should add it after GTA 6 release.

