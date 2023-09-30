Why CJ from GTA San Andreas is so popular among the GTA community?

When it comes to popular Grand Theft Auto characters, GTA San Andreas's CJ is usually one of the most notable names. The reasons for this boil down to a few parts worth discussing here. First off, his game is one of the most popular in the series. By default, that means many within the GTA community have played his story before.

Second, CJ is a well-written character in a game with a memorable storyline. He's obviously flawed, yet his personality is engaging enough to entertain gamers who play GTA San Andreas. It also helps that Carl Johnson works phenomenally well off the game's memorable cast of characters, such as Big Smoke, Ryder, Wu Zi Mu, etc.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why fans love GTA San Andreas' CJ

Long before the days of fans wondering about a potential GTA 6 announcement or complaining about recent GTA Online updates, there used to be a simpler time. The old-school Grand Theft Auto games have their fans, with GTA San Andreas ensuring CJ's legacy as a legendary character. Here are some reasons why fans love him so much:

Nostalgia: Generally speaking, anybody who remembers this game (whether it be a few years or decades ago) may look back fondly at it. This can include some appreciation for its characters.

He's funny: A good sense of humor goes a long way to make a character more likable. Many protagonists are amusing, but Carl Johnson is arguably one of the most hilarious.

Likable personality: He's loyal and generally pretty chill. There isn't much divisive behavior from him, apart from some out-of-character scenes, like burying the construction foreman in cement.

Good storyline: A simple story of CJ leaving Los Santos and coming back after his mother's death is pretty memorable. He takes the Grove Street Families to new heights before being exiled to San Fierro and eventually getting back to Los Santos to get revenge on Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny.

GTA San Andreas is a genuinely great game. For some people, it's a masterpiece. Since you're playing as CJ, much of that game's positive traits can be attributed to him. Exploring three completely different islands is fun, as are the numerous unique features that didn't appear in other entries.

The beauty of GTA San Andreas

This game is incredibly well-detailed, even today (Image via Rockstar Games)

For instance, muscle and fat haven't been present in other games as of GTA Online. Similarly, burglary hasn't returned. There's also the matter of many features debuting in GTA San Andreas, such as more in-depth character customization, the ability to customize vehicles, and swimming.

The missions CJ can do are also pretty cool. The mandatory missions are generally pretty fun, and its side content can also be fun. For example, Breaking the Bank at Caligula's is an enthralling heist, even if it's nowhere as detailed as modern ones like the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist.

It's easy to be popular when you're from one of the most beloved titles of the mid-2000s (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's a lot to love about GTA San Andreas. It's one of the most successful games in the franchise in terms of sales, with only GTA 5 outranking it based on publicly available data.

Some might have gotten jaded about the latter title, especially since Rockstar Games hasn't released a new single-player game in over a decade and seems keen on just focusing on Online updates. The good traits of CJ's character and how beloved GTA San Andreas is make it easy for him to be popular.

