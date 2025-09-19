Why should you consider buying Titan 250 D in GTA Online?

The Eberhard Titan 250 D is a relatively new military plane in GTA Online that was added with Agents of Sabotage DLC. This plane is among the largest vehicles in the game, and is as large as an RM-10 Bombushka. While it is not the most popular aircraft, players should consider buying it owing to its iconic design, weaponry, and role-playing features.
Reasons to purchase Titan 250 D aeroplane in GTA Online
Heavy weaponized vehicle
Although there are many weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, the Titan 250 D among the newest with a unique set of weapons.
Its has a 105 mm missile cannon with a range of 500 meters, a 40 mm missile cannon with a range of 300 meters, and a 25 mm minigun with a range of 300 meters.
All three weapons are placed on the left side of the aircraft. Hence, pilots have to be careful of their positioning to attack enemies. These guns and missiles are great for annihilating anyone, especially other helpless players on the ground.
Inspired by the iconic Lockheed AC-130
Another reason to purchase the Titan 250 D is that it is based on the popular military aircraft called the Lockheed AC-130. The AC-130 series of airplanes has been a major part of the US Air Force for a long time now. The first airplane of this design was created back in 1967. It was used in the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War, and other major operations.
Hence, many players, especially those who are interested in the US Air Force history, would love to have an AC-130 replica in their possession in GTA Online.
Great for roleplaying
Though the Titan 250 D might not be too tempting, it can be a great role-playing vehicle in GTA Online. The aircraft can accommodate 16 players at once, and has a massive shutter at the back that opens up and becomes a ramp.
Since it has such a massive door on the back, players can also try and park a vehicle inside it. Anything from bikes and regular cars can easily fit inside this aircraft, which can be a lot of fun, especially during role-playing sessions.
