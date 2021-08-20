Why a crossover between GTA RP and UFC would be interesting

GTA RP fans might be surprised to hear that UFC is apparently interested in collaborating with NoPixel in the near future.

This is according to a statement from Twitch streamer Shotz. He stated:

"UFC has been very interested in the VLC fights. We just got off a call with the UFC."

However, that's the extent of a crossover between the two entities that GTA RP fans know about.

There's always the chance that nothing significant comes out of this. However, it's still interesting to think about. Both sides have something to gain, although the question would remain: How would they work together?

As it stands now, there seems to be some discussion going on between UFC and the VLC fights, at the very least.

Why a crossover between GTA RP and UFC can be viable

Even popular streamers like Summit1g have noticed the recent rumblings involving UFC and some sort of connection with GTA RP (NoPixel, in particular). As it stands now, UFC isn't that popular on Twitch, so there is a market that can be grown there.

Summit1g points out how somebody from marketing could've noticed what the Chang Gang was doing. At the end of the day, it would be a business opportunity that could grow UFC's audience and help out GTA RP (NoPixel servers are notoriously expensive to maintain).

Roleplaying UFC scenarios in GTA RP

As absurd as the concept might seem at first glance, there is a legitimate possibility that something could arise from a UFC crossover with GTA RP. More specifically, it would involve the incredibly popular NoPixel server.

NoPixel has already hosted UFC fights between several people's personal characters. There's a crowd of people interested in going to these shows, there's an octagonal ring, and the VLC logo is a lot like the UFC logo there.

Of course, the fights aren't as exhilarating to watch as a real UFC fight. It's still just GTA RP combat at its core, but it's also important to remember that GTA RP is still popular. Hundreds of thousands of players either watch these clips live on Twitch or through YouTube later on.

Hence, it's not like UFC would be interested in a no-name brand.

The idea of UFC being interested in GTA RP makes sense from a business perspective. It's unlikely to be a massive cost to UFC, and anything they could do to grow their presence on Twitch or other platforms is always wise to do.

UFC has every reason to be interested in the VLC fights, as Shotz claims. It's unknown what exactly this kind of collaboration could end up like, but there's a good chance that GTA RP fans have some exciting things to look forward to.

Could Rockstar get involved?

Rockstar Games could do with this publicity, too (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's important to remember that at the end of the day, GTA RP uses Rockstar assets. If it becomes too profitable with some kind of crossover with UFC, it's unlikely for the developer not to notice it.

How they would respond would be interesting. Take-Two has been notoriously strict when it comes to old GTA games being "remastered" through mods. If it hurts any profit potential, there's always the chance that it could affect GTA RP negatively.

Of course, that's just a "what if" scenario. GTA RP servers have existed for a while now and show no sign of stopping anytime soon.

